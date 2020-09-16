Apple Watch Gets New Types Of Bands - Solo Loop And Braided Solo Loop; Read Details

The Apple event was a massive success. Time Flies has really caught the eyes of all the fans. Apple treated the fans with some shiny new tablets, the iPad Air 4, and the 8th gen iPad. The Apple Watch Series 6 stole the spotlight in the show. It comes with a variety of bands and the Solo loop garnered the attention of most of the fans. Apple released two variants of the Solo loop, which is the Solo Loop and the Braided Solo Loop.

Apple Watch Solo Loop

Apple has put new installments to the watch bands this year with the addition of the Apple Watch Series 6 and the Apple Watch SE. The new additions are the Solo Loop and Braided Solo Loop. These watch bands come without any buckles or clasps but is a smooth uniform loop of rubber that fits right on the wrist.

The Solo Loop is a smooth band and the Braided Solo Loop provides some texture to the band. The size and length of these bands are not adjustable. The buyer will have a choice of 12 Loop sizes to choose from, whichever fits their wrist best.

Apple has a printable measuring cutout which comes in handy while choosing the Solo Loop. Measurements of the wrist can also be uploaded onto Apple’s website and they will provide a recommendation of the best fit for the individual according to the information provided.

The Silicone Solo Loop comes in 7 different colors and the Braided Solo Loop comes in 5 different colors. These bands are an available option for the previous generation Apple Watches too. The price for both the bands has been mentioned below:

Silicone Solo Loop: $49

Braided Solo Loop: $99

Highlights of Time Flies Event

Apple’s Time Flies event was quite eventful. Fans missed the annual launch of the new iPhones, but Apple didn’t disappoint with what they had in store for them. Apple released an array of new devices and some services in the event. The highlights of Apple’s Time Flies Event have been mentioned below:

iPad Air 4

iPad 8th Generation

Apple Watch Series 6

Apple Watch SE

Apple One Plan

Apple One is a plan for the users that combines all the services provided by Apple and provides it to the users in one specific bundle. The Apple One plan includes the services of Apple Music, Apple TV, Apple Arcade, and iCloud Storage. The bundle prices differ according to the iCloud Storage plan, while other services remain the same.

Promo image source: SuperSaf Twitter handle