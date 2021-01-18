HP Solution Center Not Working On Windows 10? Know How To Fix The Issue

HP Laptops and Printers are always one of the leading products in the market with various new specs and features. When it comes to customer service and guidance, the organisation has launched an HP Support Assistant which helps a user find solutions to many of their system issues. Nevertheless, many who do not have this application are find it difficult to solve HP Solution Center Not working on Windows 10 issues on their systems. If you are having similar problems, then do not worry, here is a simple guide on how to fix HP Solution Center Not working on Windows 10 issues.

How to fix HP Solution Center Not working on Windows 10 issues?

Run Performance tune-up:

HP Performance Tune Up Check can help improve system performance and free-up space so that updates can download and install on you PC. Performance Tune Up Check will analyze and optimize your PC to resolve system freeze issues and improve performance. Click on LAUNCH NOW to start your check, to do it, you only require an HP Support Assistant version 8.5 and later.

Update BIOS:

The key element that ensures newer updates and existing components can work together is BIOS. Installing the latest BIOS in your PC before you update Windows 10, will aid in smooth update preventing any issues occurring further.

Update Graphics Drivers:

To ensure you have a smooth Windows update, an up-to-date graphics driver is a must or the process may fail. So, you need to check and ensure that the latest Graphics drivers are installed in your computer before starting the update process.

Check for updates:

Now, sometimes newer updates roll out soon if the organisation detects any crashes, so you need to check for newer updates, here is how you can - Select the Start button, and then go to Settings From there, find Update & security. Now, open the Windows Update option. Then, all you need to do here is select the Check for updates button and you will be shown if you need to update or not.

If Windows Update says your device is up to date, you have all the updates that are currently available.

