Indian Chatting Apps: Know The Best Indian WhatsApp Alternatives

WhatsApp has recently changed its privacy policy, and users are quite unhappy about it. That is the reason why many users are looking out for various options to replace the application. Nevertheless, WhatsApp users in India are wondering about local messenger apps to support the Atmanirbhar Bharat movement. If you have been wondering about the Indian chatting apps other than JioChat, then do not worry, here is all you need to know about it.

Indian Chatting apps list for you

Hike Sticker Chat -

Hike Sticker Chat is one of the most popular Indian chatting apps which is known for its unique approach as a messenger application. With HikeLand, HikeMoji, Stickers and more, it is one of the best WhatsApp alternatives available in the market. However, the organisation is shutting its services from January 14, 2021, but you can download two new applications by the organisation called Vibe and Rush that are just two divisions of HikeLand and Hike Games.

Namaste Bharat -

Namaste Bharat is yet another Indian Chatting app that you may opt for if you wish to switch from WhatsApp messenger app. This WhatsApp alternative will fulfil your needs as to how chatting is concerned. The services on this application include text messaging, voicemail, group chat, multimedia sharing, real-time location sharing, etc. It also offers data syncing which you can use on multiple devices to ensure that the user does not lose all their chats. It also offers Business chat options similar to WhatsApp business. You can use the whiteboard feature such as conducting webinars, schedule live conferences and more.

Indian Messenger app -

Indian Messenger app has earned its popularity through the "Vocal for Local" campaign. Developed by Loopytime private limited, the application has over 130k users across the country, as of writing this article. Some of its features include text messaging, calling, story, chat requests, and a global search like Facebook or Instagram. It also competes with Twitter and FB having an interesting feature that allows users to share a message with an unlimited number of people. The WhatsApp alternative images, videos, voice messages, and various file formats for seamless interaction.

