Lava Mobiles Starts MyZ: Now Choose Your Lava Customisable Phone

Lava Mobiles recently hosted an online event called the Game Changer event in which it revealed four interesting smartphones such as the Lava Z6, Z4, Z2 and Z1, and a new customisation option. The Lava My Z service provides its customers with a chance to get their very own customizable smartphone. That is the reason why many buyers are trying to find what this deal is all about. If you are wondering about the Lava customisable phone, then do not worry, here is all you need to know about it.

Lava offers MyZ option which allows users to customise a phone

The Lava Mobile My Z option lets a user customise a smartphone but with limited liberty. There are in total of 5 categories such as the rear camera, selfie camera, RAM, ROM and colour. These 5 categories currently do not offer a vivid range of options instead they have selective specifications to choose, for example, you can choose between 13MP + 5MP + 2MP or 13MP + 2MP in rear camera category OR 2/ 3/ 4/ 6 GB in the RAM category. However, the top choice will be identical to the Lava Z6 with 6 GB RAM and Triple rear camera. But, users also get a chance to choose the 128 GB of storage option which none of Lava Z series phones currently offer.

Lava Z6 specifications and price

Lava Z6 Price - Rs 9,999

RAM - 6 GB RAM

Operating System - Android v10

Processor - MediaTek Helio G35

Rear Camera - Triple Rear Camera Setup with 13 MP main camera + 5 MP + 2 MP

Front Camera - 16 MP

Display - 6.51-inch display

Screen - Punch Hole display

SIM Size - SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano

Network - 4G Available, 3G Available, 2G Available

Battery capacity (mAh) - 5000

Touch Screen: Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

Internal Memory: 64 GB

Lava Z4 specifications and price

Lava Z4 Price - Rs 8,999

RAM - 4 GB RAM

Operating System - Android v10

Processor - MediaTek Helio G35

Rear Camera - Triple Rear Camera Setup with 13 MP main camera + 5 MP + 2 MP

Front Camera - 16 MP

Display - 6.51-inch display

Screen - Punch Hole display

SIM Size - SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano

Network - 4G Available, 3G Available, 2G Available

Battery capacity (mAh) - 5000

Touch Screen: Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

Internal Memory: 64 GB

Lava Z2 specifications and price

Lava Z6 Price - Rs 6,999

RAM - 2 GB RAM

Operating System - Android v10

Processor - MediaTek Helio G35

Rear Camera - 13 MP main camera + 2 MP

Front Camera - 8 MP

Display - 6.57-inch display

Screen - Punch Hole display

SIM Size - SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano

Network - 4G Available, 3G Available, 2G Available

Battery capacity (mAh) - 5000

Touch Screen: Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

Internal Memory: 32 GB

Lava Z2 specifications and price

Lava Z6 Price - Rs 5,499

RAM - 2 GB RAM

Operating System - Android v10

Processor - MediaTek Helio A20 chipset

Rear Camera - 5 MP main camera

Front Camera - 5 MP

Display - 5-inch display

SIM Size - Nano

Network - 4G Available, 3G Available, 2G Available

Battery capacity (mAh) - 3,100

Touch Screen: Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

Internal Memory: 16 GB

