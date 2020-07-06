What Is The Trell App? Know Details About This Indian TikTok Alternative

Many popular short video apps such as Tiktok, Likee, Helo and more have become unusable after India took a bold step to ban a total of 59 Chinese apps last month on June 29, 2020. Now, users of such short video apps are searching for an alternative. These short video apps such as TikTok have an incredibly large user base, many of whom used to use them as an earning platform as well.

This is why many alternatives are emerging to replace these Chinese applications. A new app has emerged called the Trell app which is denoted as a creative TikTok alternative. Users can now make videos, get likes and find themselves getting famous on the search column of the app. However, numerous Indian users have been wondering "What is the Trell app?" and "Trell app is from which country?" If you are wondering the same, here is all you need.

What is the Trell app?

Image: Google Play Store

The Trell App is similar to the TikTok application and allows users to record and share short videos with incredible filters and effects. Users get a chance to browse through numerous short videos, download them, like them, share them and more. This mobile application is an India-based social platform designed for people to replace Chinese apps like TikTok, Likee and more. Users are also enabled to play game shows on this app where they can also invite their friends to join and earn rewards and coupons for premium websites like Myntra, Swiggy, Ajio, OYO, Cleartrip, Mc Donalds, Foodpanda, Himalaya, Beardo and so many more on the made-in-India app.

The Trell app has been alluring many users with its seamless interface for users to create and edit videos creatively using their extensive list of effects and filters. This creative social platform allows users to come and entertain themselves with small videos posted by users across the globe and at the same time create a social space for people to share and create their videos to get popular. They have a vivid list of genres consisting of everything such as food, beauty, movie reviews and more.

Trell app is from which country?

Trell is an Indian application developed by an Indian app development company called Trell Experiences. The organisation is led by a group of professionals Pulkit Agarwal, Prasanth Sachan, Arun Lodhi and Bimal Karthik Rebba. Trell Experiences has until now released two applications on Google Play Store, one of which is the Trell Short videos app. The short video app is a free social media platform for creating, sharing and discovering short music videos. Currently, the Trell app has completed 10 million downloads on Google Play Store in a short span of time and has 4.6 stars, as of the time of writing this article.

