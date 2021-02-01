Instagram Audio Glitch Explained: How To Fix Instagram Audio Cuts Out Issues?

Quick links:
The Facebook-owned social media application, Instagram is amongst the leading social platforms available on the internet. The social media platform allows users to share selfies and multimedia via stories, direct messages, or through their feed. It has become an important medium for promoting one's creative work or business with its new incredible feature of creating a business account. Other users love to scroll through the daily happenings of their friends and followers in the application. With many updates, Instagram now has IGTV (Instagram TV) and Reels where people can share longer videos of their creative work, opinions, and more. However, many users have started reporting about "Instagram audio cuts out". If you are also facing the Instagram Audio Glitch, then do not worry, here is all you need to know.
While playing an Instagram video many users are unable to hear any sound. However, this Instagram audio problem could be because of some setting changes. So, make sure your ringer is on. When your device is on mute or vibrating mode, the sound sometimes does not play on the platform. So turning on the ringer is necessary, here is how to do it -
Open the Instagram app on your device.
Head to the settings and next in the settings menu click on Videos.
In the Videos option, select Sound, and tap on the Ringer. That's it.
