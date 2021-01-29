Fortnite IO Guard Locations: Where Do IO Guards Spawn In The Game?

Fortnite is currently hosting the Fortnite Zero Point which is going to last until March 15, 2021. This survival multiplayer game has an ever-increasing player base due to its thrilling challenges, tasks and in-game missions. However, the game also has some non-playable characters (NPC) called IO Guards that roam around hunting players in the multiplayer. That is the main reason why many players are so keen to know more about Fortnite IO Guard locations and where do they spawn. If you have been wondering about the same, then do not worry, here is all you need to know about it.

Where do IO Guards spawn?

As we all know, Fortnite is one of a unique multiplayer game in the world with interesting characters and a great storyline. This time the story includes a map overhaul, new exotic weapons, and skins based on iconic characters from God of War, Halo and The Walking Dead. Similarly, the name IO Guards for the NPCs is new. However, killing them offers a player with a Tactical Assault Rifle as a reward which is actually not worth the ammo, health and time required to bring the high-powered enemies down. But, many players still find it interesting so they are looking for all the Fortnite IO Guard locations. So, below is a list of all IO Guard locations, have a look.

Fortnite IO Guard locations

All directions of Colossal Coliseum

North Steamy Stacks

North Misty Meadow

Hunter's Haven

Northwest and east of Holly Hedges

Northeast Stealth Stronghold

Southwest Pleasant Park

South Slurpy Swamp

West and eastern sections of Weeping Woods

Northwest and Southeast Lazy Lake

Northern Coral Castle

Fortnite IO Guard rewards

Knocking down an IO Guard will give you -

Rare Tactical Assault Rifle.

Light Ammo.

Bars.

They can also drop -

Small Shield Potions

Bandages

Shield Potion

Rarely hey can also drop -

Epic/ Legendary tactical assault rifle

Medkit

Players shakedown an IO Guard to earn a scanner that shows the player where remaining IO Guards of their group are located in the Fornite Map.

