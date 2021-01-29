Samsung Android 11 Update List: Know When Your Samsung Phone Will Get One UI 3.0 Update

The wait for most Samsung users to experience Android 11 has finally found its end as many users are going to receive the update by the end of January 2021. Samsung generally provides system updates much later than most mobile companies, but this time, the tech firm is all set to grant Android upgrades sooner than ever. Samsung Android 11 updates started from January 2021, and many executive smartphones like Samsung Note 10 series and others have already started receiving the update. So, if you have been wondering about the Samsung Android 11 update list, then do not worry, here is all you need to know about it.

Samsung Android 11 update list -

Smartphone series Smartphones Month Galaxy Flip/ Fold Series Galaxy Z Fold 2 Galaxy Z Flip January 2021 Galaxy Fold February 2021 Galaxy Note Series Galaxy Note 20 Ultra Galaxy Note 20 Galaxy Note 10+, Galaxy Note 10 January 2021 Galaxy Note 10 lite March 2021 Galaxy S Series Galaxy S20 Ultra Galaxy S20+ Galaxy S20 December 2020 Galaxy S10+ Galaxy S10 Galaxy S10 Lite January 2021 Galaxy A Series Galaxy A51 March 2021 Galaxy A50 April 2021 Galaxy A80 Galaxy A71 Galaxy A70 Galaxy A31 Galaxy A21s May 2021 Galaxy A11 Galaxy A01 Galaxy A01-Core June 2021 Galaxy A30 July 2021 Galaxy A30s Galaxy A20s Galaxy A20 Galaxy A10s Galaxy A10 August 2021 Galaxy M Series Galaxy M31 Galaxy M30s Galaxy M21 March 2021 Galaxy M51 April 2021 Galaxy M11 June 2021 Samsung Tablets Galaxy Tab S7 March 2021 Galaxy Tab S6 Galaxy Tab S6 Lite May 2021 Galaxy Tab A June 2021 Galaxy Tab S5e July 2021 Galaxy Tab A 10.1 Galaxy Tab Active Pro August 2021 Galaxy Tab A8 (2019) September 2021

For Samsung mobile users, the latest system updates will have all the Google Android 11 features including some changes in android as per the feedback provided by various smartphone users. The new system update is going to be a better version of the Samsung One UI interface which is known as UI 3.0 or Samsung One UI 3.0. For people waiting for the updates, they can expect the system upgrades as per the given Samsung Android 11 update list.

