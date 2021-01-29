Last Updated:

Samsung Android 11 Update List: Know When Your Samsung Phone Will Get One UI 3.0 Update

android 11

The wait for most Samsung users to experience Android 11 has finally found its end as many users are going to receive the update by the end of January 2021. Samsung generally provides system updates much later than most mobile companies, but this time, the tech firm is all set to grant Android upgrades sooner than ever. Samsung Android 11 updates started from January 2021, and many executive smartphones like Samsung Note 10 series and others have already started receiving the update. So, if you have been wondering about the Samsung Android 11 update list, then do not worry, here is all you need to know about it.

Samsung Android 11 update list -

Smartphone series Smartphones Month

Galaxy Flip/ Fold Series

Galaxy Z Fold 2

Galaxy Z Flip

 January 2021

Galaxy Fold

 February 2021

Galaxy Note Series

Galaxy Note 20 Ultra

Galaxy Note 20

Galaxy Note 10+,

Galaxy Note 10

January 2021

Galaxy Note 10 lite

 March 2021

Galaxy S Series

Galaxy S20 Ultra

Galaxy S20+

Galaxy S20

 December 2020

Galaxy S10+

Galaxy S10

Galaxy S10 Lite

January 2021

Galaxy A Series

 Galaxy A51

March 2021

Galaxy A50

April 2021

Galaxy A80

Galaxy A71

Galaxy A70

Galaxy A31

Galaxy A21s

 May 2021

Galaxy A11

Galaxy A01

Galaxy A01-Core

June 2021

Galaxy A30

 July 2021

Galaxy A30s

Galaxy A20s

Galaxy A20

Galaxy A10s

Galaxy A10

 August 2021

Galaxy M Series

Galaxy M31

Galaxy M30s

Galaxy M21

March 2021

Galaxy M51

April 2021

Galaxy M11

June 2021

Samsung Tablets

 Galaxy Tab S7

March 2021

Galaxy Tab S6

Galaxy Tab S6 Lite

May 2021

Galaxy Tab A

June 2021

Galaxy Tab S5e

July 2021

Galaxy Tab A 10.1

Galaxy Tab Active Pro

August 2021

Galaxy Tab A8 (2019)

September 2021

For Samsung mobile users, the latest system updates will have all the Google Android 11 features including some changes in android as per the feedback provided by various smartphone users. The new system update is going to be a better version of the Samsung One UI interface which is known as UI 3.0 or Samsung One UI 3.0. For people waiting for the updates, they can expect the system upgrades as per the given Samsung Android 11 update list.

