Sea Of Thieves Season 1 Rewards And Plunder Pass Rewards, Price & More

Sea of Thieves is finally out, and players are already going crazy with many incredible interfaces in the game. The Battle Pass of Sea of Thieves Season 1 has a unique name called Plunder Pass. However, the game follows a similar progression system like many other games. So players will have to ascend from tiers or levels, and reaching certain levels will grant them with multiple rewards. That is the reason why many players are wondering about Sea of Thieves Season 1 rewards and Plunder Pass. If you have been wondering about the same, then do not worry here is all you need to know about it.

Also Read | Xbox Head Phil Spencer apologizes on Twitter for Xbox Live Gold pricing changes

Sea of Thieves Season 1 rewards and Plunder Pass rewards

Level 1 - Dark Warsmith Pistol (Plunder Pass only)

Level 4 - Shroudbreaker Makeup

Level 7 - Shroudbreaker Flag

Level 10 - Shroudbreaker Sail (all players) and Crab Dab emote (Plunder Pass only)

Level 13 - Seasoned Kraken Lantern

Level 16 - Shroudbreaker Tattoo

Level 20 - Frostbite Eyepatch (all players) and Dark Warsmith Blunderbuss (Plunder Pass only)

Level 23 - Frostbite Braided Hair

Level 25 - Pirate Legend Bound Beard (Pirate Legends only)

Level 27 - Frostbite Topknot Hair

Level 30 - Frostbite Belt (all players) and Bear and Bird Wheel (Plunder Pass only)

Level 36 - Frostbite Beard

Level 40 - Frostbite Boots (all players) and Dark Warsmith Cutlass (Plunder Pass only)

Level 43 - Seasoned Aristocrat Hat

Level 45 - Pirate Legend Lengthy Hair (Pirate Legends only)

Level 50 - Frostbite Pegleg (all players) and Ruby Spashtail Fishing Rod (Plunder Pass only)

Level 55 - Seasoned Bone Crusher Wheel

Level 60 - Frostbite Gloves (all players) and Mysterious Casual emote (Plunder Pass only)

Level 65 - Pirate Legend Updo Hair (Pirate Legends only)

Level 67 - Frostbite Dress

Level 70 - Frostbite Hook (all players) and Dark Warsmith Eye of Reach (Plunder Pass only)

Level 74 - Seasoned Parrot Cutlass

Level 80 - Frostbite Trousers (all players) and Collector's Night Wulf Figurehead (Plunder Pass only)

Level 84 - Eastern Winds Jade Eye of Reach

Level 90 - Frostbite Jacket (all players) and Ruby Splashtail Monarch Costume (Plunder Pass only)

Level 97 - Frostbite Hat

Tier 100 rewards - Scroudbreaker Scar (all players) Pirate Legend Curse (Pirate Legends only) Collector's Silver Skill Sails (Plunder Pass only) - Level 100



Also Read | Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 not getting Multiplayer Update? Know details

Sea of Thieves Season 1 Plunder Pass details

In Sea of Thieves Season, 1 player will find many clothing items for outfits, costumes, weapon skins or items for your boat which can be unlocked by progressing through the game. There are a total of 11 pieces of premium cosmetic content available in the game's unique Battle Pass system. The Sea of Thieves Plunder Pass will be available for 999 Ancient Coins, around $9.99, depending on your region.

Also Read | Xbox Series X restock shortage; CEO Nadella says supply will continue to be limited

Also Read | Apple Security Alert Scam Explained: How to avoid "Your iOS has been infected" pop-ups?