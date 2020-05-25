200+ Instagram Captions For Girls: Best Captions For Selfies And Other Occasions

While photos are still the main factor that helps you stand on Instagram, Instagram captions can certainly enhance the picture by telling a story, providing context and conveying a bit more about your personality. It not only completes your Instagram post, but it is also a key in connecting and engaging with the audience.

However, creating a catchy caption can be more difficult than clicking a beautiful photo and editing it using a bunch of different tools. So let us take a look at some of the best captions you can use on your next Instagram photo for just about any occasion.

Instagram captions for Selfies

Couldn’t be happier 🙂

I woke up like this

Me, myself and I

Me being me

I don’t always take a selfie, but when I do…

What do you think of this look?

But first, let me take a selfie

Typical me

I was born to shine

Just me

Instagram captions for Self Love

Don’t be so hard on yourself

Never a failure, always a lesson

Be proud of who you are, and not ashamed of how someone else sees you

My self worth is not determined by others

Be your own reason to smile

You can’t pour from an empty cup. Take care of yourself first

What others think of me is none of my business

Be yourself there is no one better

I think beautiful is like you take care of yourself

Be yourself. An original is so much better than a copy

Don’t forget to fall in love with yourself first

Beauty begins the moment you decided to be yourself

Be yourself because an original is worth more than a copy

Know your worth

Remind yourself that you cannot fail at being yourself

No one can make you feel inferior without your consent

Heart Touching Instagram captions for girls

Time changes everyone

It’s hard to forget someone that gave you so much to remember

I restore myself when I’m alone

Emptiness feels so heavy

You can regret a lot of things but you’ll never regret being kind

Learn to be alone, not everyone will stay forever

Sometimes you have to stand alone just to make sure you still can

I love to be alone

Maybe I should learn not to get too attached

Never lose your hope even if you are alone

I miss your smile but I miss my own more

I need some time alone with myself

Instagram captions for Couples

We were made for each other.

True love never gets old.

You are my favourite distraction.

You’re my favourite place to go when my mind searches for peace.

You are my greatest achievement.

The person I love the most.

Happiness is only real because of you.

Every love story is beautiful, but ours is my favourite.

Can’t live without you.

I love the thing that makes you smile.

I love my life because it’s you.

All of me loves all of you.

I’m much more me when I’m with you.

I’ll be yours forever.

Loving each other every day.

Life is a journey and only you hold the key.

I would be nothing without you.

I want to die beside you.

Instagram captions for Best Friend

Friends 'till the end

Friends are like stars, constantly coming and going, but the ones that stay burn as bright as the sun

A good friend might know your wild stories but your best friend was right there with you

Your vibe attracts your tribe

Back in the old days, my best friend was quiet and shy. I turned her into a monster

Find someone who brings out the best in you

Love is beautiful, friendship is better

Laughing at random things. Partying ‘til the sunrise. There’s no one else I’d want by my side. Love you

Hold onto your best friend because you’ll never find someone like them again

I would rather walk with you in the dark, than alone in the light

I would never let my best friend do anything stupid alone

A best friend will love you when you’re too sad to love yourself

Instagram Success captions

We did it!

Perseverance pays… a lot!

Work hard then work harder

Hustling

The impossible is now possible

It wasn’t always easy but it’s worth it

When daydreams become reality

Pursue your passion and you’ll never work a day in your life

Entrepreneur life

Say yes, take risks, and live life on your own terms

Instagram Travel and Vacation captions

Work. Save. Travel. Repeat.

Hope you’re enjoying work, I’ll just be chillin’ here in [destination]

Leavin’ on a jet plane

Wouldn’t wanna be anywhere else

Wanderlust

Time for an adventure!

If you could travel anywhere in the world, where would you go first?

Guess where I am

I travel because you can always get more money, but you can never get more time

Just gonna cross this off the bucket list

Passports and palm trees

Be right back, exploring the world

BEACH: Best Escape Anyone Can Have

Vacation calories don’t count

The only vacation you’ll ever regret is the one you don’t take

Adventure, here we come!

Life is better with the sand between your toes

It’s not polite to keep a vacation waiting

Sorry, out on a beach relaxing. Be back soon!

Memories made together, last forever

Instagram Food captions

Good food, good mood

Chocolate is cheaper than therapy

Pasta la vista baby

Don’t be upsetti, eat some spaghetti

I’m on a seafood diet. I see food I eat it

Waffles are just pancakes with abs

Food before dudes

When you’re downie eat a brownie

You can’t live a full life on an empty stomach

Never settle for just one scoop

Clever Instagram captions for girls

I literally have to remind myself all the time that being afraid of things going wrong isn't the way to make things go right.

You are what you do, not what you say you'll do.

Having a soft heart in a cruel world is courage, not weakness.

Do more things that make you forget to check your phone.

The idea is to die young . . . as late as possible.

