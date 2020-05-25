200+ Instagram Captions For Girls: Best Captions For Selfies And Other Occasions

While photos are still the main factor that helps you stand on Instagram, Instagram captions can certainly enhance the picture by telling a story, providing context and conveying a bit more about your personality. It not only completes your Instagram post, but it is also a key in connecting and engaging with the audience.
However, creating a catchy caption can be more difficult than clicking a beautiful photo and editing it using a bunch of different tools. So let us take a look at some of the best captions you can use on your next Instagram photo for just about any occasion.
Also Read | What Are Impressions On Instagram & How Can You Access It? Read Details Here
Instagram captions for Selfies
- Couldn’t be happier 🙂
- I woke up like this
- Me, myself and I
- Me being me
- I don’t always take a selfie, but when I do…
- What do you think of this look?
- But first, let me take a selfie
- Typical me
- I was born to shine
- Just me
Instagram captions for Self Love
- Don’t be so hard on yourself
- Never a failure, always a lesson
- Be proud of who you are, and not ashamed of how someone else sees you
- My self worth is not determined by others
- Be your own reason to smile
- You can’t pour from an empty cup. Take care of yourself first
- What others think of me is none of my business
- Be yourself there is no one better
- I think beautiful is like you take care of yourself
- Be yourself. An original is so much better than a copy
- Don’t forget to fall in love with yourself first
- Beauty begins the moment you decided to be yourself
- Be yourself because an original is worth more than a copy
- Know your worth
- Remind yourself that you cannot fail at being yourself
- No one can make you feel inferior without your consent
Heart Touching Instagram captions for girls
- Time changes everyone
- It’s hard to forget someone that gave you so much to remember
- I restore myself when I’m alone
- Emptiness feels so heavy
- You can regret a lot of things but you’ll never regret being kind
- Learn to be alone, not everyone will stay forever
- Sometimes you have to stand alone just to make sure you still can
- I love to be alone
- Maybe I should learn not to get too attached
- Never lose your hope even if you are alone
- I miss your smile but I miss my own more
- I need some time alone with myself
Also Read | How To Find Filters On Instagram Story Through Effect Gallery And Creators?
Instagram captions for Couples
- We were made for each other.
- True love never gets old.
- You are my favourite distraction.
- You’re my favourite place to go when my mind searches for peace.
- You are my greatest achievement.
- The person I love the most.
- Happiness is only real because of you.
- Every love story is beautiful, but ours is my favourite.
- Can’t live without you.
- I love the thing that makes you smile.
- I love my life because it’s you.
- All of me loves all of you.
- I’m much more me when I’m with you.
- I’ll be yours forever.
- Loving each other every day.
- Life is a journey and only you hold the key.
- I would be nothing without you.
- I want to die beside you.
Instagram captions for Best Friend
- Friends 'till the end
- Friends are like stars, constantly coming and going, but the ones that stay burn as bright as the sun
- A good friend might know your wild stories but your best friend was right there with you
- Your vibe attracts your tribe
- Back in the old days, my best friend was quiet and shy. I turned her into a monster
- Find someone who brings out the best in you
- Love is beautiful, friendship is better
- Laughing at random things. Partying ‘til the sunrise. There’s no one else I’d want by my side. Love you
- Hold onto your best friend because you’ll never find someone like them again
- I would rather walk with you in the dark, than alone in the light
- I would never let my best friend do anything stupid alone
- A best friend will love you when you’re too sad to love yourself
Instagram Success captions
- We did it!
- Perseverance pays… a lot!
- Work hard then work harder
- Hustling
- The impossible is now possible
- It wasn’t always easy but it’s worth it
- When daydreams become reality
- Pursue your passion and you’ll never work a day in your life
- Entrepreneur life
- Say yes, take risks, and live life on your own terms
Also Read | Instagram Not Showing All Posts: Why Is Instagram Showing Only 18 Posts? Here's The Answer
Instagram Travel and Vacation captions
- Work. Save. Travel. Repeat.
- Hope you’re enjoying work, I’ll just be chillin’ here in [destination]
- Leavin’ on a jet plane
- Wouldn’t wanna be anywhere else
- Wanderlust
- Time for an adventure!
- If you could travel anywhere in the world, where would you go first?
- Guess where I am
- I travel because you can always get more money, but you can never get more time
- Just gonna cross this off the bucket list
- Passports and palm trees
- Be right back, exploring the world
- BEACH: Best Escape Anyone Can Have
- Vacation calories don’t count
- The only vacation you’ll ever regret is the one you don’t take
- Adventure, here we come!
- Life is better with the sand between your toes
- It’s not polite to keep a vacation waiting
- Sorry, out on a beach relaxing. Be back soon!
- Memories made together, last forever
Instagram Food captions
- Good food, good mood
- Chocolate is cheaper than therapy
- Pasta la vista baby
- Don’t be upsetti, eat some spaghetti
- I’m on a seafood diet. I see food I eat it
- Waffles are just pancakes with abs
- Food before dudes
- When you’re downie eat a brownie
- You can’t live a full life on an empty stomach
- Never settle for just one scoop
Clever Instagram captions for girls
- I literally have to remind myself all the time that being afraid of things going wrong isn't the way to make things go right.
- You are what you do, not what you say you'll do.
- Having a soft heart in a cruel world is courage, not weakness.
- Do more things that make you forget to check your phone.
- The idea is to die young . . . as late as possible.
Also Read | WhatsApp Video Call Update: WhatsApp All Set To Boost Group Video Calling For Users
Image credits: Unsplash | @thoughtcatalog