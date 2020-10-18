JBL C100TWS Vs BoAt Airdopes 441 TWS: Which One's Better? Know All Details

Technology has grown quite a lot in recent times, especially when it comes to earphones. From wired earphones with 3.5 mm jack to the current trend of True Wireless earphones, the market has evolved significantly. Nevertheless, out of several fan favourites, two TWS earphones, JBL C100TWS and boAt Airdopes 441 TWS have been making many buyers wonder which one is better. If you are wondering about JBL C100TWS vs boAt Airdopes 441 TWS, then do not worry, here is all you need to know about it.

JBL C100TWS vs boAt Airdopes 441 TWS

JBL C100TWS features and specifications

(Image ~ Flipkart App)

Headphone Type - True Wireless

Colours Available - Black and White

Deep Bass - Yes

Water Resistant - Yes

With Microphone - Yes

Bluetooth Version - 5

Bluetooth Range - 10 metres

Battery Life - Up to 5 hours in earbuds & 12 hours in charging case

Charging Time - 100% in 2 hours

Charge efficiency - 15 mins of charge lasts 1 hour

Total Play Time - 17 hrs

Warranty - 1 Year Warranty

JBL C100TWS price and offers

JBL C100TWS Price - Rs 7,999

- Rs 7,999 JBL Sale Price - Rs 2,999

- Rs 2,999 Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale Price - Rs 2,299

boAt Airdopes 441 TWS features and specifications

(Image ~ Amazon App)

Headphone Type - True Wireless

Colours Available - Active Black, Mint Purple, Mint Green, Spirit Lime, Ragging Red, Bumblebee Yellow and Sporty Blue

IWP Technology (Earbuds power on automatically as one opens the case)

IPX7: Water, and Splash Resistant

Sweat Proof - Yes

Deep Bass - Yes

Water Resistant - Yes

With Microphone - Yes, One each

Bluetooth Version - 5

Bluetooth Range - 10 metres

Battery Life - Up to 5 hours in earbuds & 25 hours in charging case

Charging Time - 100% in 1.5 hours

Play Time - 3.5 Hours of Playtime Per Charge

Total Play Time - 25 hrs

Warranty - 1 Year Warranty

boAt Airdopes 441 TWS price and offers

boAt Airdopes 441 TWS price - Rs 5,999

- Rs 5,999 Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale price - Rs 1,999

