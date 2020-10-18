JBL C100TWS Vs BoAt Airdopes 441 TWS: Which One's Better? Know All Details

Technology has grown quite a lot in recent times, especially when it comes to earphones. From wired earphones with 3.5 mm jack to the current trend of True Wireless earphones, the market has evolved significantly. Nevertheless, out of several fan favourites, two TWS earphones, JBL C100TWS and boAt Airdopes 441 TWS have been making many buyers wonder which one is better. If you are wondering about JBL C100TWS vs boAt Airdopes 441 TWS, then do not worry, here is all you need to know about it.
JBL C100TWS features and specifications
- Headphone Type - True Wireless
- Colours Available - Black and White
- Deep Bass - Yes
- Water Resistant - Yes
- With Microphone - Yes
- Bluetooth Version - 5
- Bluetooth Range - 10 metres
- Battery Life - Up to 5 hours in earbuds & 12 hours in charging case
- Charging Time - 100% in 2 hours
- Charge efficiency - 15 mins of charge lasts 1 hour
- Total Play Time - 17 hrs
- Warranty - 1 Year Warranty
JBL C100TWS price and offers
- JBL C100TWS Price - Rs 7,999
- JBL Sale Price - Rs 2,999
- Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale Price - Rs 2,299
boAt Airdopes 441 TWS features and specifications
- Headphone Type - True Wireless
- Colours Available - Active Black, Mint Purple, Mint Green, Spirit Lime, Ragging Red, Bumblebee Yellow and Sporty Blue
- IWP Technology (Earbuds power on automatically as one opens the case)
- IPX7: Water, and Splash Resistant
- Sweat Proof - Yes
- Deep Bass - Yes
- Water Resistant - Yes
- With Microphone - Yes, One each
- Bluetooth Version - 5
- Bluetooth Range - 10 metres
- Battery Life - Up to 5 hours in earbuds & 25 hours in charging case
- Charging Time - 100% in 1.5 hours
- Play Time - 3.5 Hours of Playtime Per Charge
- Total Play Time - 25 hrs
- Warranty - 1 Year Warranty
boAt Airdopes 441 TWS price and offers
- boAt Airdopes 441 TWS price - Rs 5,999
- Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale price - Rs 1,999
