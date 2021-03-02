Instagram Live Rooms Gets A New Update That Allows 3 Participants At A Time

Instagram has been one of the most used applications currently. The app is popular all over the globe. But some of the users have been having some questions about the new live room feature on Instagram. So we have gathered all the information we could about the same. Read more

Also Read | Instagram Audio Glitch Explained: How To Fix Instagram Audio Cuts Out Issues?

Also Read | Louis Tomlinson & Eleanor's Breakup Rumours Spark As Latter Changes Instagram Username

Instagram live rooms update

The makers have now added an option that allows a total of 3 users to be on Instagram live at the same time. Initially, the app allowed only one user to join a live room, but now they have tripled the amount that means a total of 3 users can go live on the. This was certainly a great addition to their app. The users were waiting for such an update for a long time now. Apart from this, the makers of the app have also added a feature where the live viewers can purchase badges for their favourite creators' live show. They have also added an option to use interactive features like Shopping and Live Fundraisers. The makers have constantly been working on improving their app. Thus we can expect to see a set of new features in the app with upcoming updates. Apart from that, Instagram has also shared a blog on their official website that explains how the Live room works. To help, we have listed it right here. Read more

(Source: Official Instagram website)

How it Works To start a Live Room— swipe left and pick the Live camera option. Then, add a title and tap the Rooms icon to add your guests. You’ll see people who have requested to go live with you, and you can also search for a guest to add. When you start a Live Room, you’ll remain at the top of the screen when you add guests. As a broadcaster, you can add up to three guests at once or one by one (for example, you could start with two guests, and add a surprise guest as the third participant later!) Going live with multiple guests is a great way to increase your reach, as guests’ followers can also be notified. We want Instagram to be the best place for creators to have meaningful conversations with their audiences and each other, and we designed this new update with safety in mind. People that are blocked by any of the active participants in the Live Room will not be able to join the Live. Guests who have had live access revoked because of violations of our Community Guidelines also won’t be able to join a Live Room. Features that are currently available to Live hosts, such as the ability to report and block comments, and apply comment filters will also be available to hosts of Live Rooms.

Also Read | Janhvi Kapoor Slays In Black Dress As She Prepares For 'Roohi' Release; Check Out Pictures

Also Read | Aly Goni 'chills' With His Sister's Babies During His Kashmir Vacation | See Picture