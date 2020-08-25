How To Turn Off Suggested Posts On Instagram? Find Details About The New Feature

Instagram rolled out the new ‘Suggested Posts’ feature at the beginning of August 2020. However, many daily users of the app were utterly displeased and wanted to get rid of suggested posts appearing in their timeline. For those who haven’t noticed it yet, the new suggested posts on Instagram appear at the bottom of a user’s feed.

A user will be able to see this feature at work, once they have spent a good amount of time on the app and scrolled through all the new content posted the accounts they follow. The content that comes up in the suggested posts feature will be from accounts you may not have seen before. Read on to find out, “How to turn off suggested posts on Instagram?”

first instagram gives me an ad for something I don’t care about and then it gives me “suggested posts” from people I don’t care about???? who tf is on the ig beta team and approved this shit? pic.twitter.com/V6C79s3L0D — J (@JessicaPalomar) August 19, 2020

Read | LeBron James reacts to his famous bald spot-Reese Cup meme on Instagram

How does Instagram suggest you posts?

Instagram’s suggested posts feature is based on posts from accounts which happen to be similar to the ones the user is already following. It is also similar to the posts which a user has liked or saved on the app. Users of the social media app aren’t too impressed by the new update. Many Instagram users took to Twitter to express their annoyance with the new feature. Several users also wanted to know how to turn off suggested posts on Instagram.

Dear @instagram how do I turn this awful suggested posts nonsense off, I don’t want it, I’m more than capable of searching for things if I want to pic.twitter.com/TVgvDB6WyZ — Thom Bolton (@tbolt87) August 19, 2020

Yeah, this is a hard “No” from me, @instagram. How do you turn this off? And...isn’t there already a suggested posts section? #instagramupdate pic.twitter.com/AenC3r8gLL — Chris C. - WMAR-2 News (@PhotogChris) August 19, 2020

Does anyone know how I can get rid of this stupidass Suggested Posts option on @instagram ? Istg that site is like a plague, you breathe and they come up with something else that is completely useless and utterly annoying pic.twitter.com/xQzZFIyIfi — Andrada (@AndryPresh) August 19, 2020

Read | Sushant's friend raises questions over his Instagram account; echoes Samuel Haokip's claim

How to turn off suggested posts on Instagram?

The short answer to this question is, You Can’t. There is no way for a user to be able to turn off or disable this feature. Instagram has already noted in its support document, that users “won’t be able to hide Suggested Posts.” Hence, Instagram’s suggested posts feature is here to stay at least until a critical mass of user base demands for the removal of the feature.

Read | Samantha Akkineni's new post on Instagram reveals her menu for the week, take a look

While users can’t hide suggested posts or disable them from their feeds, but they can tell Instagram if they are ‘not interested’ in their suggestions. A user can just tap the three dots above the post and then tap ‘not interested’. This feature will not make the post go away but will alert Instagram about future suggestions. Another way is to tap ‘View Older Posts’ and see more posts from the accounts which you do follow, this will push the suggested posts further down. One way to avoid suggested posts on Instagram altogether is to use Instagram in a web browser instead of using the app on a phone.

Read | Rhea Chakraborty credited Pithani on 2 Instagram videos from SSR home; handle now fan page