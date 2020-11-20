IOS 14.2 Update Faces Issues As Users Stop Getting Text Notifications, Here's The Fix

Apple recently released iOS 14.2.1 with a number of fixes. The fixes also include the problem of lock screen becoming unresponsive on the iPhone 12 mini and the problem of iOS 14.2 text notifications not working. After the iPhone 12 mini was officially released many users reported sensitivity issues with the lock screen shortly after buying the product as well. Other users also faced problems swiping up from the bottom of the lock screen when trying to unlock their phone. There were issues with pressing the flashlight or camera buttons. Read on to know-how has the iOS 14.2 text notifications not working, the problem been addressed by Apple.

In the past few days, many iPhone users took to Twitter to point out the issues they were facing with the new iOS 14.2 update. One of the key issues highlighted by the users was how they were not receiving SMS alerts every time there received a new message. Many users claimed to have been facing the same issue. The iOS 14.2 problems had first come light when it was initially released on October 20, 2020. But, Apple released its latest iOS update, on November 5, the iOS 14.2.1 update and fixed a number of bugs including this one. Hence, all the Apple users cannot install the new update and voila! The problem is solved.

Thought I was going crazy, but nope, iOS 14.2 has a bug where text messages may randomly not trigger any notifications. Top work, Apple… — Brandon Haber (@malderi) November 18, 2020

When I updated my phone to iOS 14.2 for the new emojis, I lost most of my text alerts, banners, badges...all of it. I get alerts SOME of the time if my phone isn’t in use but if I’m using it, I get no indication that a message has come through. No little red circle even! — Stefanie (@captainstefanie) November 17, 2020

@AppleSupport when is this issue with iPhone 12’s & missing SMS msgs going to be resolved??? — Andrew R (@arod_1824) November 17, 2020

iOS 14.2 mostly really good. Occasional missing text message notifications though. — Phil Mason (@PhilMason69) November 13, 2020

Updating to iOS 14.2 just so I can ignore someone’s text✌️ — taryntinoo (@Whatever8675) November 20, 2020

anyone else been having issues with text notifications since they updated to ios 14.2? i barely get notifications for my texts and it’s really getting old — Lindsay Weaver (@lindsay__weaver) November 20, 2020

What are the iOS 14.2.1 features?

According to 9to5MAC, the iOS 14.2.1 update came only two weeks after the last one, iOS 14.2, hence it took everyone by surprise. The main event is a fix for Messages. Many users had reported that messages had gone missing from group text message threads. The update fixed it. Issues relating to sound quality for iPhone hearing devices while playing back the audio was also an issue, which was addressed.

Another issue was that the lock screen that could become unresponsive was also sorted in this update. However, this update brought something special. Over 100 brilliant new emoji, new wallpapers with light and dark mode versions, have come alongside solving the iOS 14.2 problems.

How to get the iOS 14.2.1 update?

The update has only just become available to download on all the compatible iPhones. From the iPhone 12 range, iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini, plus the two Pro versions, iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max are armed with this update. Head over to settings> General,> Software Update. Choose Download and Install and it’ll crack on in no time at all.