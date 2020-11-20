IOS 14.2.1 Update Is Now Available In The IPhones, Here Are Its Features

Apple recently released iOS 14.2.1 with a number of fixes. The fixes also include for one that the company says will address problems with the lock screen becoming unresponsive on the iPhone 12 mini. After the iPhone 12 mini was officially released many users reported sensitivity issues with the lock screen shortly after buying the product. Some users also faced problems swiping up from the bottom of the lock screen when trying to unlock their phone. There were issues with pressing the flashlight or camera buttons. Read on to know the new iOS 14.2.1 features.

iOS 14.2.1 Update

The iOS 14.2.1 release date was November 5, 2020, which is even before the new iPhone 12 range arrived in the global market. However, bug fixes have recently been introduced into the system It’s unclear exactly what caused the lock screen problems, and I haven’t run into any on my iPhone 12 mini that I got on Friday.

What are the iOS 14.2.1 features?

According to 9to5MAC, the iOS 14.2.1 update came only two weeks after the last one, iOS 14.2, hence it took everyone by surprise. The main event is a fix for Messages. Many users had reported that messages had gone missing from group text message threads. The update fixed this. Issues relating to sound quality for iPhone hearing devices while playing back the audio was also an issue, which was addressed.

Another issue was a lock screen that could become unresponsive was sorted in this update. However, this update brought something special. Over 100 brilliant new emoji, new wallpapers with light and dark mode versions, have come alongside solving the iOS 14.2 problems.

How to get the iOS 14.2.1 update?

The update has only just become available to download on all the compatible iPhones. From the iPhone 12 range, iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini, plus the two Pro versions, iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max are armed with this update. Head over to settings> General,> Software Update. Choose Download and Install and it’ll crack on in no time at all.