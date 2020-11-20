IOS 14.3 Launches ProRaw And Other Updates In Beta 2 Version For IPhone 12 Users

Apple has now activated Apple ProRaw feature as part of the latest iOS 14.3 developer beta 2. The feature was not available at the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max launch and the users were very excited to check out the feature. The Apple ProRaw feature is the new camera features in the latest iPhones.

iOS 14.3 beta 2 introduces ProRaw to iPhone 12 users

According to a report in 9to5Mac, the beta version of the iOS 14.3 is now available and the update includes Apple ProRaw mode on the handsets. The feature enables the users to capture raw format images on the default iPhone camera app. Another feature that has been added in the Apple ProRaw latest version is that it allows some of Apple’s clever processing to images which was not available previously for users.

This means that ProRaw will be able to capture raw picture in the format and still retain the depth and flexibility of raw format. This will further allow the users to maintain the quality of the image. The users will not lose the quality like when they use a JPEG and the users can tweak the images to their liking.

Over the years, iPhone users love their phones for the images their phone cameras capture. Apple promises that ProRaw feature is useful for both amateur photographers as well as expert photographers. The feature will enrich the shooting and editing experience of all users alike.

Other updates that iOS 14.3 Beta 2 has

Apart from the ProRaw update in the latest version of iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro, there are few other updates that have been added to the beta version currently. The iOS 14.3 also enables users to update the firmware of HomeKit accessories through the Home app. Another thing that the latest update allows its users to do is to enable Cardio Fitness notifications for Apple Watch users.

According to a report in the media portal, Apple is working on a new menu that will be displayed during the iOS setup process. It will suggest to users some third-party apps which the users can download. According to the media portal, the beta internal files of the 14.3 Beta version also have references to AirTags and AirPods Studio.

iOS 14.3 release date

The iOS 14.3 public beta date has not been revealed.

