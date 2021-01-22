What Is Beeper Messaging App? Learn More About Beeper Messaging Here

The new Whatsapp Privacy policy has created an uproar in the market of social media messaging. Many users panicked after seeing the new policy and were scrambling for a new alternative to their favourite social media messaging application, Whatsapp. In this process, many users have now started using multiple applications for their messaging purposes and the new issue has evolved from this change. Now the users desire a platform that will help bring all the platforms in one place and Beeper Messaging is here to do just that. Many users want to know What is Beeper Messaging App.

Also read: What Is Netflixs Shuffle Play Feature? Learn More About Netflix Shuffle Play Here

Also read: Stickers For Signal: Learn How To Add Stickers To Signal Here

What is Beeper Messaging App?

Beeper Messaging is an application the brings all the messaging platforms in one package for a smoother and more accessible experience. This application has been created by Eric Migicovsky who is also the founder of Pebble Watches. Through Beeper Messaging, users can now integrate the messaging services of 15 applications in one place, these applications include WhatsApp, Telegram, Signal, Instagram, Twitter, Facebook Messenger, Skype, Hangouts, iMessage and more. The messaging app aims to provide ease to the users to use all their different messaging services in a more streamlined manner.

How Does Beeper Work?

Many people have asked the question, how does Beeper Work and here’s the answer; This idea’s innovation was inspired by an issue that Eric faced with the Pebble Watches. The developer wanted to figure out a way for the Pebble Watches to send iMessages but couldn’t. Then he came across a protocol called Matrix, this protocol offers an API which creates a bridge for the developer to connect with other messaging services. This essentially allows the developers to create an application to use all the different messaging services from one place.

Beeper Encryption issue

The one issue that many people have felt about this application is that it does not mention anything about encryption. Several messaging services such as Telegram, Whatsapp and more pride themselves on the fact that they provide every user with end to end encryption. This feature would essentially be void through Beeper and Beeper’s Privacy Policy doesn’t mention anything about encryption. This issue won't bother some people but it would be extremely difficult for a user to use this application if they put privacy at the top. There is a catch to this point though, Beeper has been built mostly on the Matrix Protocol and Matrix provides end to end encryption for all its information.

Also read: YouTube Shopping Feature: YouTube Tests Out New Shopping Feature On The Application

Also read: Windows 10X Release Date, Windows 10X Price And Windows 10X New Features