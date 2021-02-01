How To Play AI Dungeon? How Does AI Dungeon Work?

Available for both iOS and Android smartphones, AI Dungeon is a role-playing text adventure game developed by Nick Walton. With an infinitely generated text adventure powered by deep learning, the game managed to get more than 5K followers on Facebook. While the game is growing in popularity, many players are wondering about how to play Ai Dungeon. If you have been wondering about the same, then do not worry, here is all you need to know about it.

How to play AI Dungeon?

Well, if you are here, this probably because the interface of the game has intrigued you quite and why shouldn't it? AI Dungeon is known for being one of the best text-based adventure games. The game features an AI technology that uses an adapting to situations interface offering an immersive experience of the story. AI Dungeon allows players to create their own paths and journeys in any way that they like. Meaning that you can type and do whatever you want with the storyline and the AI will guide you.

So playing is quite simpler, all you need to do is type, and build your own pathway in the game because surviving is the key, or else you will have to start over. Meaning, you can write what you wish to do in your own words and the AI will implement it into the story, that is the main concept of AI Dungeon.

The game is available to play on just about any smartphone or a device that has a browser suited to running the game’s website. Speaking of which, the AI Dungeon game is available on Play Store, iOS App Store, Windows PCs and more. It is one of the must-try games in the list of games like AI Dungeon.

AI Dungeon 2 is free-to-play, however, it requires you to sign up first. The game is built on OpenAI’s text production system. When you start, you pick a genre, and the system generates a setting you can interact with; however, you want. If the game gives you a dragon, you can decide whether to attack it, have tea, or ignore it. It is your adventure, and the AI will adapt to your will. Game's developer. Nick Walton hopes to add new features, like voice support, and continue to improve the game’s playability and possibilities. When that happens, players will welcome a more thrilling experience to the never-ending AI Dungeon.

