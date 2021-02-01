Apex Legends Season 8 Release Time And Date: What's Coming?

Apex Legends is back with a brand new Season 8 which will be live on February 2. As the new season is going to start, a new legend will also mark its appearance in Season 8. The new character is named as Fuse. Fuse doesn’t lack confidence, but he often lacks a plan. Apart from this, players are actually wondering about Apex Legends Season 8 release time. If you have been wondering about the same, then do not worry, here is all you need to know.

Also Read | Apex Legends Season 8 Patch Notes: A New Weapon Attachment Is Being Added

Apex Legends Season 8 release time

According to a Tweet by an insider called Shrugtal, the much-awaited Apex Legend Season 8 start on 10 AM PT i.e. 6 PM GMT (11:30 PM IST) on February 2, 2021. So, the Apex Legends Season 8 should start at the same time mentioned above. However, the game's developer, Respawn haven’t officially confirmed the above launch hours, they come as a courtesy to Shrugtal on Twitter for most of the announcements.

Retracting the Feb 1 8pm PT (Feb 2 4am GMT).



Checking the files again there's a playlist patch that moves it to the regular time of Feb 2 10am PT. (Feb 2 6pm GMT) — Shrugtal (@shrugtal) January 29, 2021

Also Read | Resident Evil Village Lady Dimitrescu Daughters: Are they really her daughters?

What's new coming to Apex Legends Season 8?

Fuse Apex Legends Season 8

Game designers have affirmed that Apex Legends is good to go to get its sixteenth Legend and he will be classified "Fuse". A couple of data miners have as of late uncovered that the legend will have an Airburst Grenade strategic capacity and The Motherlode extreme capacity.

Also Read | Sea of Thieves Season 1 rewards and Plunder Pass rewards, price & more

Apex Legends 30-30 Repeater Rifle

Alongside another character, Respawn is additionally bringing some Apex Legends new weapons for the following season. The 30-30 Repeater is one of the primary weapons that have been affirmed to show up in the game. It is a lever-action rifle that has been intended for mid and long-range battles. There will clearly be huge loads of more weapons in the impending season. In any case, the 30-30 Repeater is the solitary firearm affirmed to show up.

New Map Changes

The King's Canyon map is set to get a significant redesign for the Apex Legends Season 8 update. This will be an enormous redo, be that as it may, the gaming studio is yet to uncover the specific changes for the guide.

Also Read | Fortnite IO Guard locations: Where do IO Guards spawn in the game?