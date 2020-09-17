IOS 14 Tips And Tricks That You Must Check Out Right Away

Apple’s Time Flies event was quite a big success. They bestowed the fans with lots of new hardware upgrades such as the iPad Air 4, the iPad 8th Generation, the Apple Watch Series 6, and the Apple Watch SE. Apart from the hardware treats, Apple was generous enough to provide some heavy software upgrades too. Software upgrades for iOS, iPad OS, WatchOS, and TVOS haVe been announced by Apple. iOS 14 was one of the most anticipated software upgrades. Check out some of the iOS 14 tips and tricks:

iOS 14 Tips and Tricks

Here are some useful tips and tricks for iOS 14:

The use of widgets on the home screen

Widgets are finally available for the iPhone home screen. There are a variety of widgets an individual can use to make their experience in iOS 14 faster. Some of the important widgets include Battery life, Photos, maps, and more. These widgets can be placed amidst the application and are quite handy. For now, only first-party applications have their own widgets, but hopefully, third party applications will be coming up with their widgets soon.

Removal of Applications from the home screen

iOS 14 allows the user to remove applications from the home screen without the need of deleting them. These applications can still be accessed through the search bar and widgets. The removal of these applications will be helpful for the user to reduce clutter in their home screen.

Removal of Pages from the Home Screen

Not just applications, whole pages can now be removed thanks to iOS 14. These pages can be removed or added with just the tap of a button. Individuals can use this feature to keep their distractions hidden or to just keep the applications they need at the moment in focus.

Application Gallery

This is the new feature added in iOS 14 that helps in the removal of applications and pages without the need of deleting any content. The application Gallery will show the individual all the applications in the device either in smart folders or as a list. These folders can then be segregated into categories according to the tastes and preferences of the individual. This feature helps to all easy accessibility.

Siri gets a much-required update

Siri has undergone a complete design rehaul. Siri just takes up a tiny portion of the screen now compared to taking the whole screen real estate in the previous versions. Siri has also been made a lot more intelligent and can now fetch answers from the web directly. Fans don’t have the fear the dreaded line, ‘here’s what I found on the web’, again.

Back tapping for actions

This is one of the features that hasn’t been highlighted for the iOS 14. This provides the individual the ability to perform tasks by tapping the back of their iPhones. Individuals can use triple taps or double taps to perform actions such as locking their iPhone, launching an app, and a lot more. This feature helps to speed things up for the user. This feature is not just for the latest models, but some of the previous ones too.

No more full-screen calls

This is one of the features of iOS 14 that has been appreciated by all. Earlier if a user received a call, the entire screen would be taken up by that and the user would have to either pick up or hang up the call to move ahead. If they were playing a game or watching a movie, they would be moved away completely from that screen. This caused a lot of annoyance amongst the users. Thankfully, iOS 14 has now made incoming calls as just banners that will be visible on top of the display and users can continue with their work and the call would ring in the background

Picture-in-picture

This is one of the most awaited features in iOS 14. This feature had been made available in iPadOS long ago, but never made its way to iPhones. This functionality helps a lot with multi-tasking. Users do not have to stop watching the video while switching applications, the video will just take a smaller portion of the screen and run in the background while the user is performing other tasks. This feature will also extend to facetime calls, therefore the individuals are not going to need to pause facetime calls again.

Translate Application

Apple has come up with its very own translator application for iOS 14. This application translates texts and voices from other languages. The application supports English, French, Spanish, Arabic, Chinese (mainland), German, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Portuguese, and Russian, with offline translation available for all languages.

Pinning Conversation in Messages

Users can now pin their most interacted with chats on the top so that they do not need to keep finding these conversations on the list. A number of conversations can be pinned and it makes these chats extremely easy to access.

Memoji Tweaks

Apple has added a lot more customization to Memojis in iOS 14. Users can now add accessories and also age their Memojis.

Other helpful Tips and Tricks are:

Users can change their car-play wallpaper now

Users can plan cycling trips on the maps application

Users can create a hidden folder in the photos application

