Fortnite Textures Not Loading: How To Fix The Textures Glitch?

Fortnite is certainly one of the most successful battle royale games with a massive following around the globe. It offers tons of exciting content and collectables which are added through constant updates. The free-to-play title also features an array of settings that can be tweaked according to your preferences. While it may be tempting to experiment with the various configuration options, making a few mistakes can significantly impact your overall gameplay experience. One of the common issues faced by users is related to Fortnite textures, where it fails to load as intended. However, this issue can be easily resolved by making a few adjustments in your Fortnite settings.

Fortnite textures not loading: How to fix the issue?

Go to your Fortnite game settings and make the following changes to fix the textures:

Under Window Mode, set the window option to ‘Fullscreen’. Next, navigate to the ‘Frame Rate Limit’ tab and make sure that you have capped the FPF. In most cases, this will be set to ‘Unlimited’. However, it is suggested that you cap it at around 120 FPS or 144 FPS.

Once you have done that, go to ‘View Distance’ which is under Graphics Quality setting. Make sure that this is set to ‘Near’. You also need to turn off the Shadows and Auto-Aliasing which can also be found under Graphics Quality.

For Textures, you can experiment with ‘Epic’ and ‘Low’ settings depending on your PC or consoles’ hardware configurations. Epic textures will essentially give a more detailed appearance to flat objects as opposed to low texture settings. However, higher textures can also impact your game’s performance. Once you have set the textures, scroll down and reduce both ‘Effects’ and ‘Post Processing’. Lowering this setting will increase the frame rate with only a minor impact on the quality. Using a lower resolution also improves post-processing performance.

Now, move on to the Advanced Graphics tab and turn off ‘VSync’ and ‘Motion Blur’. Multithreaded rendering can be enabled only when you have four core or more, otherwise, it can create a problem. Disabling Replays will also help get rid of texture issues, so it is suggested to keep it turned off.

