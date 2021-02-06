Cold War Firebase Z: Steps On How To Complete The Easter Egg Mission

The new Call of Duty game mode Firebase Z has been receiving a lot of attention. The developers have also added a Firebase Z Easter Egg mission. This mission went live on 5th February. Since then, players have been trying to finish this mission. Here are the Firebase Z Easter Egg steps to complete the mission.

Firebase Z Easter Eggs Steps

Also Read: Where Is Dr Peck In Firebase Z? Know All About This Latest Glitch In COD Cold War

To complete the new Firebase Z Easter egg, you need to start with activating the Aether Reactors which will give you access to Pack-A-Punch machine. The next step is to obtain the R.A.I. K-84 which is the new Firebase Z Wonder Weapon. This can be acquired from the mystery box. However, players should know that the mystery box will cost them 950 points for a single spin, and it still won't guarantee the weapon. So, the best way to get the Wonder Weapon is by crafting it with a Blueprint for free.

Wonder Weapon is one of the most powerful and highly effective endgame weapons you will come across while taking on this undead boss. To gain an easier kill, it is suggested that you should also equip a few Tomahawks. A Tomahawk is a thrown lethal explosive which can easily take down enemies that come in contact with it. Make sure you have at least five of these which can be used along with your main gun. However, in most cases, just three Tomahawks does the trick. It is also necessary that you time your attacks and pump a few bullets in right after he prepares a shooting attack. Also, take a look at the Firebase Z patch updates to ensure you know everything about the game mode and use the right strategies to your advantage.

Also Read: Cold War Firebase Z Wonder Weapon: Here's How You Can Build The Rai K 84

Cold War 1.11 Patch Notes

Zombies

MapsFirebase Z [NEW]

New "Firebase Z" map now available via Endless and Round 20 playlists for all players.

Die Maschine

Players can now complete the full Omega Intel collection in “Die Maschine.”

Addressed an issue on "Die Maschine" that rarely positioned players outside of the map when teleporting from the Dark Aether.

Perks

Tombstone Soda [NEW]

Tombstone Soda Perk now available in "Firebase Z" and via Der Wunderfizz in "Die Maschine."

Quick Revive

Addressed an issue that prevented Quick Revive from reducing the time it takes to regenerate to full health.

Also Read: How To Build Wonder Weapon In Firebase Z? A Step-by-step Guide

Support

Napalm Strike [NEW]

Napalm Strike now available as Support in Zombies.

Artillery [NEW]

Artillery now available as Support in Zombies

Self-Revive

The Self-Revive will now only drop if a player in the game can equip it

Capped the maximum amount of Self-Revives that can drop in a game to the total number of players in the game.

Addressed an issue that allowed duplicating the Sentry Turret support item.

Also Read: Cold War Firebase Z Orda Boss: How To Kill The Elder God Orda?