Cold War Firebase Z Essence Trap: Follow This Guide To Use The Essence Trap Properly

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is a 2020 first-person shooter video game developed by Treyarch and Raven Software and published by Activision. The game is available for all the major gaming platforms which include the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and Series S and Microsoft Windows.

Cold War Firebase Z

The Easter eggs are back in Cold War and this time it is for the Zombies mode. Follow the steps below for the Firebase Z Zombies easter egg:

There will be a waypoint marker when you start going towards the Atrium from the Courtyard.

Now after you make your way there, talk to Ravenov and discuss the deactivated Pack-a-Punch machine that's located next to the window.

Ravenov will inform that reaching the Omega Base will require you to use the Teleporter.

Now the next step is to enter the Teleporter.

To reach the Teleporter and use it, you will need to collect and use 1,250 points for unlocking the door that leads to the Equipment Storage area.

This is located opposite the Courtyard.

Keep going forward using the stairs and you will reach the glowing Teleporter.

The final step is to Activate the Aether Reactors

When you finally arrive at the Omega Base, you will eventually make your way towards the Helipad.

Here, you will now need to find and activate all three of the Aether Reactors,

All these require 500 points each in order to activate.

Once you have activated a reactor, you will have to defend your collection points while charging the reactors with zombie kills.

When the charge meter gauge is full, the reactor will turn purple and release a blast that will kill any zombies that are nearby.

There will be many glowing Dark Aether arrows around the map and these will all point you in the correct direction of the reactors.

Firebase Z Essence Trap

Doctor Peck will instruct the players to reach the Data Center. Here there will be a big computer unit on the topmost floor. This computer unit is known as a 'Memory Transference Station'. You need to interact with it and this will allow you to take the Essence Traps out of the Station. These essence traps are supposed to be used on Mimics. To do this, attract a mimic and throw an essence trap on the floor to catch them. The three locations where you can catch them are:

Planning Offices - above Engineering

Colonel's Office - above Juggernog

Scientist Quarters - above the Atrium/Pack-A-Punch

After you are done catching them, go back to the Memory Transference Station and return the Essence Trap to where you found it. This will give you a Floppy Disk.

Firebase Z Map

Firebase Z is a new, free map which was available from the 4th of February for the PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and PC. The update 1.11 which had a size of 9GB, came out at the below-mentioned timings:

February 3 at 11 PM PT

February 4: 1 AM CT 2 AM ET 7 AM UK 8 AM CEST 6 PM AEDT



