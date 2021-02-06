Cold War Firebase Z Memory Corrupted: Find Out How To Capture Mimics Using Essence Traps

Quick links:
For the Firebase Z Easter egg, players will first need to finish two objectives that have always been a part of every major Zombies Easter Egg. First of all the power needs to be turned on, then the Pack-a-Punch machines need to be activated. Continue reading to know about the easter egg and about the Firebase Z memory being corrupted.
To start capturing the mimics, the players will need to go to the Data centre for finding the memory fragment machine. Here there will be essence traps which can capture the essence of a creature when they are weak. The task is to trap three Mimics of a specific type. When this round starts, you need to look for a Mimic which will spawn near the items on the ground. It will have the memories of one of the 3 characters that you are actually searching for: Sokolov, Brahms, and Zhabin.
To know if it was the correct one, just upload the memory data at the Data Center and a voice line will play from one of the characters ending in a code. When you trap the incorrect type of Mimic, you will be able to hear some lines and the machine will just say "memory corrupted." Follow the steps below to get the Firebase Z Zombies easter egg:
Firebase Z is a new, free map which was available to the player base starting 4th February for the PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and PC. The update 1.11 size is 9 GB and was available at the below-mentioned timings:
