Is AliExpress Banned In India? Know About Its Origin Country And Other Details

One of the largest online retail websites in the world, AliExpress has been providing its customers with an extensive range of products at reasonable prices. It was not long before AliExpress established a strong customer base and manufacturing network in India to sell and deliver items to the people. However, recently, 59 Chinese apps have been banned by the Indian Home Ministry on Monday i.e. June 29, 2020. These apps have been claimed to have reportedly compromised the safety and security of user data and privacy. The move is the result of the rising unrest between India and China after the border clash at the Line of Actual Control (LAC). Many customers of the online retail brand from India have been wondering "is AliExpress banned in India?" "is AliExpress Chinese" and more. If you are wondering the same, here is all you need to know.

Also Read | Is DuckDuckGo banned in India? Know about its country of origin & other details

Is AliExpress banned in India?

AliExpress is a popular online retail brand with more than 100 million downloads on Google Play Store, as of the time of writing. It allows users to buy all kinds of products and goods that are available in the market at a discounted price. It reportedly gained its popularity in India back in the year 2016. However, the ban on 59 Chinese apps has worried many Indian customers of AliExpress who have already purchased products. Nonetheless, one can rest assured that the app and the website of AliExpress would not stop, as of now, as the Home Ministry has not banned the online retail brand in the country yet.

Also Read | Zili app is from which country? Is this TikTok rival app banned in India?

AliExpress is from which country?

AliExpress is a Chinese online retail company owned by Alibaba Group Ltd. AliExpress was launched in the year 2016 whereas the Alibaba Group exists since 1999. Jack Ma is the CEO and founder of the organisation. The organisation was started by Jack Ma and his 17 friends from China. Although after a huge ban on Chinese apps by India, AliExpress remains functioning, however, the Centre banned some of Alibaba group-run apps like UC Browser and WeChat.

Also Read | Is Clean Master a Chinese app? Know about its origin country and other details

List of 59 banned Chinese apps

Image ~ Pib.gov.in

Also Read | Is SHEIN Banned In India? Check Out The List Of Banned Chinese Apps