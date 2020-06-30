Is PUBG Banned In India? Here Are All The Details You Are Looking For

One of the biggest mobile games in India, PUBG Mobile has become an important part of every mobile gamer's life. Users of this survival game play for hours to pass time with their friends remotely while practising social distancing amid pandemic. However, recently the Indian Home Ministry announced a ban on 59 Chinese apps as these apps reportedly compromised the safety and security of user data and privacy. The move is the result of the rising unrest between India and China after the border clash at the Line of Actual Control (LAC). Many users of the multiplayer survival game have been wondering "is PUBG banned in India?" "PUBG Mobile origin country" and more. If you are wondering the same, here is all you need to know.

Is PUBG banned in India?

PUBG Mobile is popular for being one of the best online survival games with more than 100 million downloads on Google Play Store. It allows mobile gamers to enter into a battle arena and survive till the end. The craze to earn a Winner Winner Chicken Dinner is something that has made this game one of the best in the genre. However, gamers can rest assured that this amazement would not stop, as of now, as the Home Ministry has not banned the mobile game in the country yet. Along with PUBG Mobile, COD Mobile is also not banned in India. COD Mobile is another popular game along the lines of PUBG Mobile.

PUBG Mobile complete origin history

PUBG Mobile is a game distributed in India by Tencent Games. Tencent Games is a Chinese game development company which is also responsible for providing games like Crossfire, League of Legends and more. However, the lesser-known fact about PUBG Mobile is that the game is partly Chinese. The game has been created and managed by Bluehole which is a South Korean organisation and Tencent is responsible for marketing and distributing the game. However, the app still boasts of a strong Chinese link.

