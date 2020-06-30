Is B612 A Chinese App? Find Out More About This Selfie Filter App

In one of the most historical steps taken by the Home Ministry of India, a ban has been imposed on 59 Chinese apps that also includes big names like TikTok, UC Browser, Shareit, and Shein. While the long list has many known apps under it, there are a few others that have come under the radar of doubt. One of these is B612. Read on to know more details:

Is B612 a Chinese app?

B612 is a beauty and filter camera app that is available on Android as well as an iOS app store. B612 app is under the SnowCorp company, which is based in South Korea. Thus, B612 origin country is South Korea.

B612 is from which country?

B612's parent company is named as SnowCorp. SnowCorp has many other apps under its names like SNOW, LOOKS, LINE Camera, ZEPETO, JAM Live, and SODA. SnowCorp mainly focuses on Camera filter-centric apps as most of the above apps provide selfie features, stickers, filters, and other ways to make a picture fun and attractive. SnowCorp is also under a major company named Camp Mobile. All these companies are based in South Korea.

How to download the B612 app?

The app B612 can be downloaded from the app store of the mobile phone. In an Android-based phone, one has to go on Google Play Store and search for the B612 app. One can install the app from there. Similarly, an iPhone user has to go to the Apple mobile store to download the app on their phone. Search for the app on the Apple store and Install the app on the phone. Android users have given 4.3 reviews to B612. On the other hand, iPhone users have given the app 4.5 reviews.

59 Chinese apps banned list

The Government of India has now banned the popular Chinese apps in the country due to the privacy and security concerns that could be a threat to the citizens, on June 29, 2020. They issued an interim order that states that the move will safeguard the interests of crores of Indian mobile users. It also claims how the move is targeted to ensure the safety and sovereignty of Indian cyberspace. Among the applications that will no longer be accessible are TikTok, Shareit, UC Browser, Baidu map, Shein, DU Battery Saver, Helo, Likee, YouCam makeup, Mi Community, CM Browsers, Virus Cleaner, Apus Browser, among others. Here is notification shared by The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting and the list of apps:

