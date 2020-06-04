Is Disney Plus Hotstar Free For Jio Users In 2020? All About The Jio Disney Hotstar Offer

Reportedly, Reliance Jio has recently announced a teaser stating that it is going to release a bundle offer with Disney Plus Hotstar for free soon. This bundle offer is supposed to feature a one-year subscription of Disney Plus Hotstar VIP for free. According to the reports, this would be the first time that the Jio customers will be provided of an offer to get the yearly Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription. Read on to know more about the new Jio Disney Plus Hotstar free offer.

Is Disney plus Hotstar free for Jio users in 2020?

According to the teaser banner, which was first reported by the telecom blog named OnlyTech, the annual Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription is being said to amount for Rs. 399 a year. However, further news by the Jio website or the responsible officials is still awaited. Currently, it is not clear whether the bundle plan is be limited to specific plans on Jio or if all Jio customers can use them equally. The launch date of this bundle offer is also awaited. Currently, the Hotstar app users can view Disney Plus shows, movies, and Kids content along with their usual Hotstar shows.

If the news is authentic according to the tech blog then Jio might be taking on Airtel by offering similar kind of bundle offers for its customers. Earlier Jio had offered Hotstar Premium subscription to its subscribers via Jio Play while the Jio Fiber users had the option to get Disney+ Hotstar Premium subscription through their JioTV+ service.

How to access and download Disney Plus Hotstar?

Disney Plus was recently launched in the country through Hotstar, which means that people don't need to download a separate app to get access to Disney Plus shows. One can simply download the Hotstar app from the Play Store and they can directly access the Disney Plus shows from it. The move to merge the Disney Plus catalogue with Hotstar does not come as a surprise as Disney owns Hotstar.

A Disney Plus Hotstar VIP subscription is available at ₹365 a year, whereas a Disney Plus Hotstar Premium plan can be purchased for ₹999 per year. The Premium subscribers will have access to all the programming available to VIP subscribers. Moreover, they will also get access to 29 Disney Plus originals, including some of the popular U.S. shows from HBO, Fox, and Showtime.

Promo Image courtesy: Shutterstock