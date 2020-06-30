Is Free Fire A Chinese App? Know About Its Origin Country And Other Details

One of the biggest mobile games in India, Free Fire has never failed to amaze gamers with its incredible updates and intriguing challenges. Users of this survival game always find themselves debating with PUBG Mobile fans, comparing the two games. However, recently the Indian Home Ministry announced a ban on 59 Chinese apps as these apps reportedly compromised the safety and security of user data and privacy. The move is the result of the rising unrest between India and China after the border clash at the Line of Actual Control (LAC). Due to this, several gamers got to know that Free Fire's rival game, PUBG is a Chinese application. This is why many users of the multiplayer survival game have now been wondering "is Free Fire a Chinese app too?" "What is Free Fire origin country?" and more. If you are wondering the same, here is all you need to know.

Is Free Fire a Chinese app?

Free Fire or Garena Free Fire is a survival game that comes in one's mind while thinking about PUBG Mobile's replacement. It was developed by Sea Ltd, a company that origins from Singapore. The current CEO of Garena Free Fire is Forrest Lee who is also the founder of the company. Forrest Lee was born in China, however, he shifted to Singapore and he is currently a resident of Singapore with citizenship of the country in hand. Free Fire is therefore not a Chinese app and has not been banned.

The survival game is available on Playstation, PC, Android and iOS. The android smartphone users can download the game from Google Play store easily. Currently, the game has 500 million downloads worldwide, and the initial download may cost users only 42 MB of internet data. However, there are in-app downloads as well whenever the app receives updates. The app offers high-quality graphics and strong user interface which helps players have a good time playing the survival game.

