Geforce RTX 3070 Release Date, Price, Pre-order, Specs And More; Know Details Here

NVIDIA has finally announced its latest edition to the Geforce RTX 30 series and this time they are even more power-efficient than ever before. Nevertheless, the company has unveiled three new GPUs in the RTX 30 line-up which includes NVIDIA Geforce RTX 3090, Geforce RTX 3080 and Geforce RTX 3070. However, out of all three above-mentioned GPUs, the NVIDIA Geforce RTX 3070 is intriguing quite a lot of people as it is not only packed with incredible features but it offers a good price at the same time. If you are wondering about Geforce RTX 3070 release date, price and specifications, then do not worry, here is all you need to know.

Geforce RTX 3070 Specifications

GPU: GA104-300

CUDA Core: N / C

Boosted frequency: N / C

Memory: 8 GB GDDR6X

Memory speed: 16 Gbit / s

Memory bus: 256 bits

Bandwidth: 512 GB / s

TGP: 220 W

NVIDIA Geforce RTX 3070 price

After the above mentioned GPUs, the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 is claimed to be faster than the RTX 2080 Ti. The organisation says this processing unit is on average 60 per cent faster than the RTX 2070 and it features an 8 GB of GDDR6 memory. Gamers will enjoy 4K and 1440 p resolutions. The GeForce RTX 3070 is going to be priced at Rs 51,000.

NVIDIA Geforce RTX 3070 release date

The NVIDIA organisation has announced the three new lin-up for the GeForce RTX 30 series and the designs are quite hot. By witnessing such elegance in the September 1, 2020, online event of the company, people are eagerly waiting for the release of these GPUs. As per the official statement made by NVIDIA, the GeForce RTX 3070 is going to go on sale from September 24, 2020. However, this is not the release date of the other two GPUs as they have a separate date booked for them.

NVIDIA Geforce RTX 3070 pre-order details

NVIDIA Geforce RTX 3070 is one of the most affordable recently launched GPUs from the organisation. The pre-order has not yet started but you can go the official site of NVIDIA and click on "Notify Me" to get first information for any further development.

