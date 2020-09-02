What Is Bagets On Facebook Report? What Actions Did Facebook Take Against Child Abuse?

Facebook is undoubtedly amongst the most popular social media websites around the world. With billions of active users, this social media hub has created a virtual social space for everyone including children and senior citizens. However, bitter truths of internet and social media keeps unfolding daily.

Recently, a term called "Bagets" created a lot of news due to the severity of the incident. This is the reason why many people are trying to find out what is Bagets on Facebook report. If you are wondering the same, then do not worry, here is all you need to know.

Also Read | What does Restricted mean on Facebook? How to add someone to your Restricted list?

What is Bagets on Facebook report?

As per recent reports from The Verge, Facebook has temporarily blocked this term from the social media site's search column. The reason behind this move is because several Facebook users took to the social media handle reporting that after searching the term "Bagets" on Facebook Search, the results show child abuse and child pornographic content.

It has been noted that the term means "youth" or "tweens" in Filipino. This is against the community guidelines set by the American organisation which is the reason why Facebook took a set to block the search results related to such contents.

Also Read | How to do ghost comments on Facebook? Learn in simple steps here

What other steps did Facebook take against such results?

Facebook.com has taken some strong decisions to eliminate these posts and educate people about how to stop such posts from occurring and what steps to be taken against them. After blocking the search results for Bagets on Facebook, the organisation displays a note to all the people who search this term on the search bar of the site. The note by Facebook Inc reads:

We think that your search might be associated with child sexual abuse. Child sexual abuse, or viewing sexual images or videos of children, can lead to imprisonment and other severe personal consequences. Child sexual exploitation causes extreme harm to children. Searching for and viewing abusive and exploitative material adds to that harm. There are organisations that can provide help and support if you're having sexual thoughts about children. If you see this kind of activity on Facebook, report it to us and law enforcement. If you've experienced child abuse, please consider contacting a helpline, friend or trusted adult for support.

Also Read | How to read ghost comments on Facebook? Learn in simple steps here

Image ~ Facebook.com

Apart from this, Facebook has made sure that all the users are aware of the actions that they should take against such posts. The note mentioned above carries a link below which reads, "See How to Report." If you click on the link, you will be redirected to a page which will educate you about what actions you are supposed to take if you find such posts on the social media website.

It also provides you detailed information about the area-specific Child Help Line number, contact number of an NGO, how to connect to Government authority, details about Cyber Crime Portal and much more.

Also Read | Facebook Classic Mode will be removed in September: Reports