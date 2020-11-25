Is MX Takatak Banned In India? Find Out The Availability Of This App In India

The Centre on Tuesday issued an order to block 43 more mobile apps which includes Alibaba Workbench, AliExpress, Alipay Cashier, CamCard and WeDate, under section 69A of the Information Technology Act. This was for engaging in activities that are prejudicial to the sovereignty, integrity, defence, security and public order of India. Is MX Takatak one of these apps? Continue reading to find out that which country is MX Takatak from.

Is MX Takatak Banned In India?

MX Takatak is not a Chinese app as this app is made by the MX player developer team which is Indian. The description on Google Play store describes MX TakaTak as an app that offers you real and fun videos that you can watch and share on social media. Users will be able to browse all different types of videos ranging from Dialogue Dubbing, Comedy, Gaming, DIY, Food, Sports, Memes and many more.

The list of 43 more mobile apps banned in India are mentioned below.

AliSuppliers Mobile App Alibaba Workbench AliExpress - Smarter Shopping, Better Living Alipay Cashier Lalamove India - Delivery App Drive with Lalamove India Snack Video CamCard - Business Card Reader CamCard - BCR (Western) Soul- Follow the soul to find you Chinese Social - Free Online Dating Video App & Chat Date in Asia - Dating & Chat For Asian Singles WeDate-Dating App Free dating app-Singol, start your date! Adore App TrulyChinese - Chinese Dating App TrulyAsian - Asian Dating App ChinaLove: dating app for Chinese singles DateMyAge: Chat, Meet, Date Mature Singles Online AsianDate: find Asian singles FlirtWish: chat with singles Guys Only Dating: Gay Chat Tubit: Live Streams WeWorkChina First Love Live- super hot live beauties live online Rela - Lesbian Social Network Cashier Wallet MangoTV MGTV-HunanTV official TV APP WeTV - TV version WeTV - Cdrama, Kdrama&More WeTV Lite Lucky Live-Live Video Streaming App Taobao Live DingTalk Identity V Isoland 2: Ashes of Time BoxStar (Early Access) Heroes Evolved Happy Fish Jellipop Match-Decorate your dream island！ Munchkin Match: magic home building Conquista Online II

MX Takatak Origin Country

MX Player is a video on demand and an Indian video streaming platform which is developed by MX Media & Entertainment. As of 2020 MX Player has more than 280 million global users. Boasting a streaming library of more than 150,000 hours supporting across 12 languages, currently, the platform is operating on an ad-supported model.

