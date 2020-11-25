Last Updated:

Is MX Takatak Banned In India? Find Out The Availability Of This App In India

MX Takatak is a video streaming platform developed by MX Media & Entertainment. It serves as an alternative to Tiktok. Is MX takatak banned in India? Find out

Written By
Saurabh Sabat
is mx takatak banned in india

The Centre on Tuesday issued an order to block 43 more mobile apps which includes Alibaba Workbench, AliExpress, Alipay Cashier, CamCard and WeDate, under section 69A of the Information Technology Act. This was for engaging in activities that are prejudicial to the sovereignty, integrity, defence, security and public order of India. Is MX Takatak one of these apps? Continue reading to find out that which country is MX Takatak from.

Also read | 13 Dating Apps Banned List - More 43 Chinese Apps Banned In India

Is MX Takatak Banned In India?

MX Takatak is not a Chinese app as this app is made by the MX player developer team which is Indian. The description on Google Play store describes MX TakaTak as an app that offers you real and fun videos that you can watch and share on social media. Users will be able to browse all different types of videos ranging from Dialogue Dubbing, Comedy, Gaming, DIY, Food, Sports, Memes and many more. 

The list of 43 more mobile apps banned in India are mentioned below.

  1. AliSuppliers Mobile App
  2. Alibaba Workbench
  3. AliExpress - Smarter Shopping, Better Living
  4. Alipay Cashier
  5. Lalamove India - Delivery App
  6. Drive with Lalamove India
  7. Snack Video
  8. CamCard - Business Card Reader
  9. CamCard - BCR (Western)
  10. Soul- Follow the soul to find you
  11. Chinese Social - Free Online Dating Video App & Chat
  12. Date in Asia - Dating & Chat For Asian Singles
  13. WeDate-Dating App
  14. Free dating app-Singol, start your date!
  15. Adore App
  16. TrulyChinese - Chinese Dating App
  17. TrulyAsian - Asian Dating App
  18. ChinaLove: dating app for Chinese singles
  19. DateMyAge: Chat, Meet, Date Mature Singles Online
  20. AsianDate: find Asian singles
  21. FlirtWish: chat with singles
  22. Guys Only Dating: Gay Chat
  23. Tubit: Live Streams
  24. WeWorkChina
  25. First Love Live- super hot live beauties live online
  26. Rela - Lesbian Social Network
  27. Cashier Wallet
  28. MangoTV
  29. MGTV-HunanTV official TV APP
  30. WeTV - TV version
  31. WeTV - Cdrama, Kdrama&More
  32. WeTV Lite
  33. Lucky Live-Live Video Streaming App
  34. Taobao Live
  35. DingTalk
  36. Identity V
  37. Isoland 2: Ashes of Time
  38. BoxStar (Early Access)
  39. Heroes Evolved
  40. Happy Fish
  41. Jellipop Match-Decorate your dream island！
  42. Munchkin Match: magic home building
  43. Conquista Online II

Also read | 8 Video Apps Out Of 43 Chinese Apps Banned In India Due To Section 69A Of The IT Act

MX Takatak Origin Country

MX Player is a video on demand and an Indian video streaming platform which is developed by MX Media & Entertainment. As of 2020 MX Player has more than 280 million global users. Boasting a streaming library of more than 150,000 hours supporting across 12 languages, currently, the platform is operating on an ad-supported model.

Also read | India Blocks 43 Mobile Apps Under Sec 69A Of Information Technology Act, Full List Here

Also read | Facebook Class Action Lawsuit Claim Form And Submission Deadline

First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND