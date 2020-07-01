PMIS Schedule 2020: Here Is PUBG Mobile India Series' Full Schedule

The PUBG Mobile India Series started from June 28, 2020, and will continue till July 2, 2020. The tournament is one of the biggest PUBG Mobile tournaments in India. In fact, PMIS 2020, boasts the huge prize pool of ₹50 lakh. Here is the full PMIS schedule.

Read | Why PUBG is not banned in India: Know why the game is not on the list of banned apps

PMIS Schedule 2020:

The Semifinals of PUBG Mobile India Series schedule started on June 28. The PMIS finals have been scheduled on July 4 and July 5, which is just two days after the end of the semifinals. The PMIS semifinals start at 6:30 pm IST, and there are a total of 30 matches. In the PMIS schedule, matches per team are 15. The entire semifinals will feature amazing in-game maps that will be played by the participants. 32 teams have been divided into four groups A, B, C, D, and each team will play a total of 15 matches.

Read | PUBG not on list of banned Chinese apps, gamers mock TikTok users with hilarious memes

PUBG Mobile India Series: Maps

The most number of matches will be played on the iconic Erangel map. In the PMIS schedule, 10 matches are scheduled to be played on one of the biggest maps in PUBG, which is Erangel. On the number two spot for the most number of matches played comes the Sanhok map. 8 matches are scheduled on to be played on the Sanhok map.

Miramar is another mammoth map on PUBG. As per the PMIS schedule, 6 matches will be played on Miramar. The last map is an island known as Vikendi, which is shown as an island located in the Adriatic Sea. The PMIS schedule suggests that 6 matches will be played on Vikendi.

Read | How to get Jungle Warrior title in PUBG Mobile Sanhok Relic Hunt?

ERANGEL: 10 MATCHES

SANHOK: 8 MATCHES

MIRAMAR: 6 MATCHES

VIKENDI: 6 MATCHES

Read | PCB having second thoughts on staging remaining four games of PSL

PMIS Schedule: Day 1, June 28, 2020

6 matches were scheduled for Day 1 on the PUBG Mobile India Series schedule. Match 1,2 and 3 will be between groups A & B. Moreover, Match 1,2 and 3 will be played on Maps Erangel, Miramar and Sanhok respectively. Matches 4,5 and 6 will be between C & D, and as the earlier matches, these ones will be played on Maps Erangel, Miramar and Sanhok respectively as well.

MATCH 1: A vs B (Erangel )

MATCH 2: A vs B (MIRAMAR )

MATCH 3: A vs B (SANHOK )

Match 4: C vs D( Erangel )

Match 5: C vs D( MIRAMAR )

Match 6: C vs D( SANHOK )

PMIS Schedule: Day 2, June 29, 2020

On day 2, which was on June 29, 6 matches were scheduled. This time the opponents were swapped and group B was playing 3 matches against group D. While group A was playing 3 matches against group C. The first 3 matches between B & D were scheduled on Erangel, Vikendi and Erangel again. The next 3 matches between A & C were scheduled on Erangel, Vikendi and Erangel as respectively as well.

MATCH 1: B vs D(Erangel)

MATCH 2: B vs D(VIKENDI)

MATCH 3: B vs D(Erangel)

MATCH 4: A vs C(Erangel)

MATCH 5: A vs C(VIKENDI)

MATCH 6: A vs C(Erangel)

Read | PM Modi lists 'moments of joy' rediscovered during Covid lockdown; names traditional games

PMIS Schedule: Day 3, June 30, 2020

As Day 1 and 2, there were 6 matches on Day 3 of the tournament as well. And once again the groups were swapped. This time Group A was pitting against Group D in the first 3 matches. The matches were conducted on maps Miramar, Sanhok and Vikendi respectively. The same applies to the last 3 matches of the day between Group B & C as well.

MATCH 1: A vs D(Miramar)

MATCH 2: A vs D(SANHOK)

MATCH 3: A vs D(VIKENDI)

MATCH 4: B vs C(Miramar)

MATCH 5: B vs C(SANHOK)

MATCH 6: B vs C(VIKENDI)

PMIS Schedule: Day 4, July 1, 2020

On the second last day of the PUBG Mobile India Series, there are 6 matches as per the PUBG Mobile India Series schedule. While the first 2 matches are between groups C & D, on maps Erangel and Miramar respectively. Match 3 & 4 are between Group A & B on Erangel and Miramar respectively. The last two matches are between groups B&D on maps Sanhok and Vikendi.

MATCH 1: C vs D(Erangel)

MATCH 2: C vs D(Miramar)

MATCH 3: A vs B (Erangel)

MATCH 4: A vs B (MIRAMAR)

MATCH 5: B vs D( Sanhok)

MATCH 6: B vs D( Vikendi)

PMIS Schedule: Day 5, July 2, 2020

The last day of the semifinals is going to be the most decisive one. It will also decide the course of the finals. Group A will be playing against group C in the first 2 matches, while A will play against D in the match 5 & 6 as well. Match 3 and 4 out of the total 6 matches will be between B & C.

MATCH 1: A vs C ( Sanhok)

MATCH 2: A vs C ( Vikendi)

MATCH 3: B vs C ( Sanhok)

MATCH 4: B vs C ( ERANGEL)

MATCH 5: A vs D( Sanhok)

MATCH 6: A vs D( ERANGEL)