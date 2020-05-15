How To Change Name In PUBG Mobile And Reset Your Appearance?

PUBG Mobile continues to be a rage among battle royale fans as the addictive game is still played by millions around the world. If you are one of the fans who regularly play PUBG Mobile, you must be aware of how important it is to have a unique username in the game to stand out from other players on the battleground. Even if you already have a cool PUBG name, it is likely that you are tired of using the same old name or your game appearance and simply wish to spice things up a bit. Luckily, this can be easily done in only a few minutes. So, for those of you who wish to change your name in PUBG Mobile along with your appearance, here are the quick steps.

How to change your name in PUBG Mobile?

Open PUBG Mobile on your smartphone. Select ‘Inventory’ from the menu at the bottom. Click on the ‘Crate’ icon which is on the right side of the screen. Select the ‘Rename Card’ (if available) and click on the ‘Use’ button. Enter a new name and hit ‘OK’.

Buy Rename Card in PUBG Mobile

It is likely that you already have some Rename cards as these are given as rewards when you level up in the game. Certain users were also given these cards as free rewards when the feature was first introduced in the game. However, players who don’t have Rename cards right now can still change their names. All you need is 180 UC (a game currency in PUBG mobile) to purchase these from the in-game store.

How to reset your appearance in PUBG Mobile?

Similar to changing your Gamertag, you can also change your appearance in PUBG Mobile using the in-game currency. However, you will first need to collect as much as 3,000 BP as rewards for completing games.

So, if you have the required money, here’s how you can reset your appearance:

Launch the PUBG Mobile on your smartphone. Select Inventory from the menu at the bottom. Click on the ‘Reset Appearance’ button which is right next to your character. Now, make the required changes and hit the ‘OK’ button. Click on the ‘Purchase’ button to confirm that you wish to spend the required Battle Points to make the changes.

Image credits: PUBG Mobile