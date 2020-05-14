How To Use Paint In PUBG Mobile To Change Weapon Skins And Set Kill Effects?

Developers at PUBG Mobile never fail to surprise fans as they constantly introduce new content, items and rewards in the game. However, there are instances when a number of players aren't aware of the new features introduced in the game or the use of certain items. One such item is the Paint box that can be found in your inventory and is also available in the shop. These paints can be used to change the skin of a weapon.

How to get Paint in PUBG Mobile?

When you access the ‘Achievements’ tab under Missions, you will see a number of items that you have received in the past. Similarly, when you earn Crates for completing certain missions, you are awarded free Paint boxes. There are also a few tasks that can be completed to get these free Paint boxes in the game.

How to use Paint in PUBG Mobile?

Now that we know how you can get paint boxes in PUBG, let us take a look at how you can actually use them:

Step 1: Paint can be found in your Inventory section of the game. You need to head to your Inventory and search for the Paint option.

Step 2: Once you find it, simply hover over the Paint icon and you will be asked if you want to use it. Click on the ‘Use’ button.

Step 3: After clicking on the use option, you will be taken to the lab that displays the available guns. You can click on any of the available guns to change its skin.

Paints can also be used to set a Kill effect for a particular weapon in your lab.

Using Paint to set a Kill effect for weapons

To set a new Kill effect for a weapon, you need to have a certain number of Paint boxes. In addition, you will also need some Metals to set the final effect. In case you don’t have the required Metals or Paints available in your inventory, you will need to purchase them from the in-game shop. Once you have the required items, you can proceed to apply the effect in the lab.

Image credits: PUBG Mobile