Is SHAREit A Chinese App? Learn About The Founder, Origin Country And More

Technology is growing at an unimaginable pace. At one point Bluetooth was the only option to share files, music, video and more and now, there are apps that help share files at the speeds that are several times faster than Bluetooth. SHAREit is one such app which currently has more than 1.8 billion users.

This file-sharing app helps users to send videos, images, documents, apps, and more instantly which saves time and makes it more efficient. This app has been intriguing many people because of its simple and easy user interface that allows users to transfer files and documents without using the precious mobile internet, Bluetooth connectivity, USB connections, or additional PC software.

However, the SHAREit app requires a hotspot and WiFi to connect devices who are in a certain range to each other. At first, it was only launched for Android but now it provides its services for all Android, IOS, Tizen, Windows, PC or Mac devices. The new update to the application allows its users to watch online videos, news and incredible content.

With such alluring features, the SHAREit app has been facing a backlash for being a Chinese application. Many people are asking "is SHAREit a Chinese app?" or "SHAREit is from which country?" If you are also wondering about the SHAREit origin country, here is all you need.

Is SHAREit a Chinese app?

The most loved file-sharing application called the SHAREit app was first launched as a Lenovo application in China. Lenovo is a China-based tech company. However, later SHAREit entered the Indian market in 2013 and found a sudden boom in the number of users. It is currently a leading file-sharing application in India. However, the answer to "Is SHAREit a Chinese app?" is yes.

The SHAREit app is by a Chinese tech company also known as the SHAREit Technologies Co.Ltd. The co-founder of this Chinese application is Michael Qiu who is also the CEO of the organisation. However, being one of India's favourite apps, SHAREit Technologies Co.Ltd has two bases in India, one in Gurgaon, which is the first Indian base of the company, and one in Bangalore.

Image Source ~ SHAREit Twitter

