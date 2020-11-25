Is Snack Video Banned In India? Find Out Everything About The 43 Banned Apps Here

Snack Video outperformed Mitron TV, Chingari, Trell, and Roposo within a few days of its launch. In the last 30 days, Snack Video registered 35 million downloads in India. Right when the app was experiencing its highest surge in downloads, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MEITY) issued an order to block 43 more Chinese mobile apps. So is Snack Video one of these apps? Continue reading to find out that Snack video is from which country.

Is Snack Video Banned In India?

Snack Video was the most downloaded app, registering 190 million downloads since June 29, the day when ByteDance-owned TikTok was banned in India for being a Chinese app. As of now, Snack video has been banned along with the 42 other apps. The list of these apps are mentioned below.

AliSuppliers Mobile App Alibaba Workbench AliExpress - Smarter Shopping, Better Living Alipay Cashier Lalamove India - Delivery App Drive with Lalamove India Snack Video CamCard - Business Card Reader CamCard - BCR (Western) Soul- Follow the soul to find you Chinese Social - Free Online Dating Video App & Chat Date in Asia - Dating & Chat For Asian Singles WeDate-Dating App Free dating app-Singol, start your date! Adore App TrulyChinese - Chinese Dating App TrulyAsian - Asian Dating App ChinaLove: dating app for Chinese singles DateMyAge: Chat, Meet, Date Mature Singles Online AsianDate: find Asian singles FlirtWish: chat with singles Guys Only Dating: Gay Chat Tubit: Live Streams WeWorkChina First Love Live- super hot live beauties live online Rela - Lesbian Social Network Cashier Wallet MangoTV MGTV-HunanTV official TV APP WeTV - TV version WeTV - Cdrama, Kdrama&More WeTV Lite Lucky Live-Live Video Streaming App Taobao Live DingTalk Identity V Isoland 2: Ashes of Time BoxStar (Early Access) Heroes Evolved Happy Fish Jellipop Match-Decorate your dream island！ Munchkin Match: magic home building Conquista Online II

Snack Video Origin Country

The origins of Snack Video is Singapore. It is a Singapore based app which was launched when the popular app TikTok was banned. It got a huge popularity and was seen as a TikTok alternative. The parent company of Snack Video is Kuaishou Technology, which is a popular Chinese software company and is supported by the worldwide famous Chinese internet conglomerate Tencent.

