Is Snack Video Banned In India? Find Out Everything About The 43 Banned Apps Here

Snack Video outperformed Mitron TV, Chingari, Trell, and Roposo within a few days of its launch. In the last 30 days, Snack Video registered 35 million downloads in India. Right when the app was experiencing its highest surge in downloads, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MEITY) issued an order to block 43 more Chinese mobile apps. So is Snack Video one of these apps? Continue reading to find out that Snack video is from which country.
Snack Video was the most downloaded app, registering 190 million downloads since June 29, the day when ByteDance-owned TikTok was banned in India for being a Chinese app. As of now, Snack video has been banned along with the 42 other apps. The list of these apps are mentioned below.
The origins of Snack Video is Singapore. It is a Singapore based app which was launched when the popular app TikTok was banned. It got a huge popularity and was seen as a TikTok alternative. The parent company of Snack Video is Kuaishou Technology, which is a popular Chinese software company and is supported by the worldwide famous Chinese internet conglomerate Tencent.
