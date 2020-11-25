Last Updated:

Is Snack Video Banned In India? Find Out Everything About The 43 Banned Apps Here

Is Snack Video banned in India? It is one of the 43 other apps that was banned recently by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MEITY)

Snack Video outperformed Mitron TV, Chingari, Trell, and Roposo within a few days of its launch. In the last 30 days, Snack Video registered 35 million downloads in India. Right when the app was experiencing its highest surge in downloads, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MEITY) issued an order to block 43 more Chinese mobile apps. So is Snack Video one of these apps? Continue reading to find out that Snack video is from which country.

Is Snack Video Banned In India?

Snack Video was the most downloaded app, registering 190 million downloads since June 29, the day when ByteDance-owned TikTok was banned in India for being a Chinese app. As of now, Snack video has been banned along with the 42 other apps. The list of these apps are mentioned below.

  1. AliSuppliers Mobile App
  2. Alibaba Workbench
  3. AliExpress - Smarter Shopping, Better Living
  4. Alipay Cashier
  5. Lalamove India - Delivery App
  6. Drive with Lalamove India
  7. Snack Video
  8. CamCard - Business Card Reader
  9. CamCard - BCR (Western)
  10. Soul- Follow the soul to find you
  11. Chinese Social - Free Online Dating Video App & Chat
  12. Date in Asia - Dating & Chat For Asian Singles
  13. WeDate-Dating App
  14. Free dating app-Singol, start your date!
  15. Adore App
  16. TrulyChinese - Chinese Dating App
  17. TrulyAsian - Asian Dating App
  18. ChinaLove: dating app for Chinese singles
  19. DateMyAge: Chat, Meet, Date Mature Singles Online
  20. AsianDate: find Asian singles
  21. FlirtWish: chat with singles
  22. Guys Only Dating: Gay Chat
  23. Tubit: Live Streams
  24. WeWorkChina
  25. First Love Live- super hot live beauties live online
  26. Rela - Lesbian Social Network
  27. Cashier Wallet
  28. MangoTV
  29. MGTV-HunanTV official TV APP
  30. WeTV - TV version
  31. WeTV - Cdrama, Kdrama&More
  32. WeTV Lite
  33. Lucky Live-Live Video Streaming App
  34. Taobao Live
  35. DingTalk
  36. Identity V
  37. Isoland 2: Ashes of Time
  38. BoxStar (Early Access)
  39. Heroes Evolved
  40. Happy Fish
  41. Jellipop Match-Decorate your dream island！
  42. Munchkin Match: magic home building
  43. Conquista Online II

Snack Video Origin Country

The origins of Snack Video is Singapore. It is a Singapore based app which was launched when the popular app TikTok was banned. It got a huge popularity and was seen as a TikTok alternative. The parent company of Snack Video is Kuaishou Technology, which is a popular Chinese software company and is supported by the worldwide famous Chinese internet conglomerate Tencent.

First Published:
