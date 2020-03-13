Death Replay Feature On PUBG Mobile: How To Enable Death Replay Or Death Cam In PUBG?

PUBG Mobile recently rolled out a new update, 0.17.0, on March 3. The update was an unorganised one as most of the advertised features in the patch have just gone live. As expected, the patch has introduced fans to tons of exciting features like Season 12, Amusement Part, new Arcade mode, Universal Marks, and so on. The new update also brought one of the most awaited features to the game – Death Replay.

What is the Death Replay feature on PUBG Mobile?

The latest update has finally introduced the highly-anticipated Death Replay feature to PUBG Mobile. The feature, which is also known as Death Cam, allows players to watch a short replay once they are killed by an anime in order to understand their flaws and weaknesses so as to be cautious in the following game.

Death Replay will also allow players to see if they actually got killed by an actual PUBG Mobile player or a hacker. In addition, the Death Replay feature will also allow users to see if they had made some mistakes while playing the game.

The Death Replay feature was introduced by developers to amplify the PUBG Mobile gaming experience for its legion of fans around the world.

How to enable Death Replay feature on PUBG Mobile

The Death Replay and Universal Mark are two of the most popular features in PUBG right now. However, both these features are actually hidden under the settings, and players have to enable it manually. So, let us take a look at how you can enable the Death Replay feature on PUBG Mobile using a few simple steps:

Step 1: Launch PUBG Mobile on your phone

Step 2: Click on the Settings gear icon at the bottom (marked with red circle below)

Image credits: YouTube | TechSpot

Step 3: Now, select the ‘Basic’ tab and scroll down to locate the ‘Death Replay’ option

Step 4: Enable the option as shown in the image below

Image credits: YouTube | TechSpot

The Death Replay feature is currently available for only a few models. For users who are unable to find this option on PUBG Mobile, they have been requested to wait for the next update. However, there is a workaround which allows users with low-end smartphones to use this feature. You will simply need to make a few changes to your PUBG Mobile settings.

To do so, tap on the Settings gear icon at the bottom and click on the Graphics tab. Now switch the Graphics settings from 'Smooth' to balanced and save the changes. Restart the game and you're done. You should be able to see the Death Replay options now.

How to enable the Universal Mark feature on PUBG Mobile?

Similar to the Death Replay option, the new Universal Mark feature that also came with the new update is also located under settings. The Universal Mark is a tactical marker which lets PUBG users mark locations, supplies, vehicles, death crates, and doors for their teammates. The main aim of the feature is to facilitate quick coordination between players. To enable the Universal Mark feature on your device, you need to follow the below-mentioned steps:

Step 1: Launch PUBG Mobile on your phone

Step 2: Click on the Settings gear icon at the bottom

Step 3: Now, select the ‘Basic’ tab and scroll down to locate the ‘Universal mark’

Step 4: Enable it and you're done

Image credits: TechSpot