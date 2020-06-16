What Happened To The Agency In Fortnite: Is Midas Still Alive?

After multiple delays, Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 2 has finally reached its conclusion with the recent Doomsday event that took play on June 15, 2020. The big event was certainly a thrilling ride for the fans, hinting at some major changes coming to the upcoming season.

What happened to Agency in Fortnite?

Shortly after the event kicked off at 2:05 PM ET, ominous music and blaring sirens filled the arena as underwater hatches that were designed to support the Device started to emerge. Eventually, a number of vents that were opened inside the water surrounding The Agency building gave rise to tall metallic structures.

Eventually, the device - a huge orb located inside The Agency building - launched into the air causing a massive storm. A huge wall of water completely surrounded the entire complex and everything around it. The device also managed to push back the storm to completely eliminate it from the map. If you look at the map right now, it is surrounded by a massive tidal wave, however, it is believed to crash once the new season comes out.

Is Midas still alive?

For those unaware, the whole narrative surrounding the Device event was centred around Midas using his explosive device to settle the conflict between the Ghost and Shadow. He was deprived of nearly all the agents before losing control of all the boss POI that are part of the Fortnite map, except the Agency. The Device had been kept in Midas’s room at the Agency HQ as the overlord has destined to regain control over the battle royale island.

Midas is still alive, but unfortunately, his glorious plan turned out to be an unsuccessful one as it left the entire map flooded in the mayhem, with the Agency completely destroyed, submerging the entire map in water. As we await the release of Fortnite Season 3 Battle Pass, this water will certainly play a big part in the map revision, although it isn't known how the map will be as we progress through the next season.

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 3 is scheduled to begin on Wednesday, June 17, right after the end of Season 2. The new season will introduce tons of fresh content to the battle royale game along with new challenges. Players can complete the Season 2 Battle Pass challenges until that new date.

Image credits: Epic Games