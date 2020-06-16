What Is The Windshear Cloak In Fortnite And Why Is It Not Working? Read Here

Fortnite has risen to become one of the most popular free-to-play battle royale games since its launch in 2017. It is obsessed over by millions around the world as it constantly brings tons of new content and features for the fans. The game offers a range of collectables, weapons, skins and other items that can be unlocked to enhance the gameplay experience. In addition, there are also a bunch of Legendary outfits that the fans can purchase from the item shop.

What is the Windshear Cloak in Fortnite?

Windshear Cloak is one of the most Legendary Outfits available in Fortnite: Battle Royale. Players can purchase the outfit from the Item Shop by spending 2000 V-Bucks. It comes bundled with The Cyclo Outfit.

Cosmetic information

Rarity – Legendary

Type – Back Bling

Availability – Skin

Windshear Cloak Back Bling not working?

The Fortnite Status page on Twitter has recently confirmed that the Windshear Cloak Back Bling has been temporarily disabled by the company after a visual problem. The issue has affected all platforms. The company has assured fans that it will provide an update once the issue is resolved and the Back Bling is re-enabled.

When is the Fortnite Season 3 coming?

The Fortnite Season 3 is set to begin on June 17, right after the end of Season 2. The new season will introduce tons of fresh content to the battle royale game along with new challenges. Players can complete the Season 2 Battle Pass challenges until that new date.

Fortnite also held its end-of-season event recently titled 'The Device'. The event turned out to be the most viewed live event in gaming history, which could also be due to its limited server capacity. This was one of the reasons why a number of players were unable to experience the event in-game. Nonetheless, the event did not disappoint.

The map made a number of changes after the Doomsday event and it's safe to assume that the next season map will be underwater. If you look at the Fortnite map, it is currently surrounded by walls of water, where only the centre portion is playable.

Image credits: Fortnite Fandom