Fortnite New Storm: The Storm Just Got Replaced By Biblical Floods

Epic Games’ Fortnite Doomsday event based around the mysterious ‘Device’ plot has finally ended, with details around its actions now starting to emerge. The event was a thrilling ride for fans and was full of surprises. During the event live stream which took place recently, streamer DrLupo revealed that the game’s battle royale map has undergone some big changes after the Doomsday Device took off from the Agency to target the Storm.

This led to a cataclysmic reaction, exploding the entire complex before giving rise to a gigantic tower. Next, users saw an electrical power firing at the device from the building.

Certain users who were watching the event live claimed that they were actually able to experience some shifts in gravity and bizarre movement patterns before the space-time warps took place. A few flashbacks then teleported viewers to some kind of an office setting. This was in the first-person perspective for the first time in Fortnite where there were some people in white uniforms discussing the causes and effects of the incident.

There wasn't enough context to what exactly happened, but it could be hinting at what’s coming in the Season 13. As the event transported the players back and forth during the series of events, some were actually able to see the aftermath of the massive explosion – the engulfing storm.

Fortnite new storm

DrLupo and several other gamers who were part of the server were also able to test the incoming flood and realise that the damage taken was actually being reduced after swimming inside the water. The storm that currently surrounds the island is the biggest post-event change.

For those who haven’t noticed, the new storm is now entirely underwater. A few users who were part of the live stream aligned it with the mythic goldfish that is rarely seen in Fortnite and the game’s fishing mechanic.

The Fortnite Doomsday event had over two million viewers on Twitch when the event was live; however, it ended shortly with not enough details on how the Device will modify the game with the upcoming season update. Fortnite fans will need to wait until Wednesday, June 17, to find out what happens next when the next season update rolls out.

Image credits: Epic Games