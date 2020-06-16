Fortnite Doomsday Event Wreaks Havoc On The Agency Ahead Of Season 3

Fortnite's end-of-season Doomsday event titled ‘The Device’ has finally ended and made significant changes to the way the Storm functions. The big event did not disappoint and managed to live up to its hype. It saw players lifted into the sky before the true havoc finally began.

Fortnite Doomsday event – Here's what happened

The Fortnite Device event was scheduled to start at 2:05 PM ET. Once the countdown timer went off, users started to hear the blaring sirens and the grunts from guards in the area. The Doomsday Device took off from the Agency to target the Storm. Eventually, a number of vents that were opened inside the water surrounding The Agency building gave rise to huge metallic buildings. Soon after, a mysterious object started to break out of the tower. In the next scene, there was an electrical power firing at the device from the building.

A few flashbacks shifted users to a first-person perspective which transported them to an office. Here, they interacted with some people in white uniforms. While there wasn’t much context to the scene, it could be hinting at what’s coming in the upcoming season. The Storm was soon cleared out before getting replaced by a massive wall of water.

Fortnite Season 3

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 3 is scheduled to begin on Wednesday, June 17, right after the end of Season 2. The new season will introduce tons of fresh content to the battle royale game along with new challenges. Players can complete the Season 2 Battle Pass challenges until that new date.

The developers usually start rolling out the new update around 2 AM EST and the downtime lasts for approximately 2-3 hours. The Battle Pass for the upcoming Season 3 of Fortnite should be available at the same price point as the earlier seasons. If that's the case, the main Season 3 Battle Pass can be purchased for 950 V-Bucks (approx. $9.50) and will go up to 2,500 V-Bucks (approx. $25.00) with the Battle Bundle. The one with Battle Bundle allows players to skip past the first 25 tiers that come with the pass. The new season update will be available across Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Switch, PC and mobile platforms.

Image credits: Epic Games