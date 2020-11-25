Is Viki Banned In India? Know All About This Popular Streaming Service

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MEITY) issued an order to block 43 more mobile apps which includes Alibaba Workbench, AliExpress, Alipay Cashier, CamCard and WeDate, under section 69A of the Information Technology Act. This was for engaging in activities that are prejudicial to the sovereignty, integrity, defence, security and public order of India. Is Viki one of these apps? Continue reading to find out Viki is from which country?

Is Viki Banned In India?

Viki also has many partners which are a source of original content, and it includes BBC Worldwide. Hulu, Netflix, Yahoo!, MSN, NBC, and A&E, TVB in Hong Kong, SBS in South Korea, Fuji TV in Japan and Amedia in Russia are the platforms with which the company has also signed distribution deals for the original content it provides. As of now, Viki is not banned in India and the list of 43 more mobile apps banned in India are mentioned below.

AliSuppliers Mobile App Alibaba Workbench AliExpress - Smarter Shopping, Better Living Alipay Cashier Lalamove India - Delivery App Drive with Lalamove India Snack Video CamCard - Business Card Reader CamCard - BCR (Western) Soul- Follow the soul to find you Chinese Social - Free Online Dating Video App & Chat Date in Asia - Dating & Chat For Asian Singles WeDate-Dating App Free dating app-Singol, start your date! Adore App TrulyChinese - Chinese Dating App TrulyAsian - Asian Dating App ChinaLove: dating app for Chinese singles DateMyAge: Chat, Meet, Date Mature Singles Online AsianDate: find Asian singles FlirtWish: chat with singles Guys Only Dating: Gay Chat Tubit: Live Streams WeWorkChina First Love Live- super hot live beauties live online Rela - Lesbian Social Network Cashier Wallet MangoTV MGTV-HunanTV official TV APP WeTV - TV version WeTV - Cdrama, Kdrama&More WeTV Lite Lucky Live-Live Video Streaming App Taobao Live DingTalk Identity V Isoland 2: Ashes of Time BoxStar (Early Access) Heroes Evolved Happy Fish Jellipop Match-Decorate your dream island！ Munchkin Match: magic home building Conquista Online II

Is Viki Chinese?

No Viki is not Chinese. It is also known as Rakuten Viki and it is an American video streaming website whose main headquarter is situated in San Mateo, California. Other locations where this company has its offices are Singapore, Tokyo, Japan, and Seoul, South Korea. Below is a brief list of information about this famous streaming website.

Type of business - Subsidiary

- Subsidiary Type of site - OTT media service

- OTT media service Available in - English

- English Founded - 2007; 13 years ago

- 2007; 13 years ago Headquarters - San Mateo, California

- San Mateo, California Founder(s) - Razmig Hovaghimian, Changseong Ho, Jiwon Moon

- Razmig Hovaghimian, Changseong Ho, Jiwon Moon Products - Streaming media (Video on demand)

- Streaming media (Video on demand) Parent - Rakuten

- Rakuten URL - www.viki.com

- www.viki.com Advertising - Supported

- Supported Registration - Optional

- Optional Launched - December 2010

