Is Viki Banned In India? Know All About This Popular Streaming Service

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MEITY) blocked 43 more mobile apps. Find out if Viki banned in India

Saurabh Sabat
is viki banned in india

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MEITY) issued an order to block 43 more mobile apps which includes Alibaba Workbench, AliExpress, Alipay Cashier, CamCard and WeDate, under section 69A of the Information Technology Act. This was for engaging in activities that are prejudicial to the sovereignty, integrity, defence, security and public order of India. Is Viki one of these apps? Continue reading to find out Viki is from which country?

Is Viki Banned In India?

Viki also has many partners which are a source of original content, and it includes BBC Worldwide. Hulu, Netflix, Yahoo!, MSN, NBC, and A&E, TVB in Hong Kong, SBS in South Korea, Fuji TV in Japan and Amedia in Russia are the platforms with which the company has also signed distribution deals for the original content it provides. As of now, Viki is not banned in India and the list of 43 more mobile apps banned in India are mentioned below.

  1. AliSuppliers Mobile App
  2. Alibaba Workbench
  3. AliExpress - Smarter Shopping, Better Living
  4. Alipay Cashier
  5. Lalamove India - Delivery App
  6. Drive with Lalamove India
  7. Snack Video
  8. CamCard - Business Card Reader
  9. CamCard - BCR (Western)
  10. Soul- Follow the soul to find you
  11. Chinese Social - Free Online Dating Video App & Chat
  12. Date in Asia - Dating & Chat For Asian Singles
  13. WeDate-Dating App
  14. Free dating app-Singol, start your date!
  15. Adore App
  16. TrulyChinese - Chinese Dating App
  17. TrulyAsian - Asian Dating App
  18. ChinaLove: dating app for Chinese singles
  19. DateMyAge: Chat, Meet, Date Mature Singles Online
  20. AsianDate: find Asian singles
  21. FlirtWish: chat with singles
  22. Guys Only Dating: Gay Chat
  23. Tubit: Live Streams
  24. WeWorkChina
  25. First Love Live- super hot live beauties live online
  26. Rela - Lesbian Social Network
  27. Cashier Wallet
  28. MangoTV
  29. MGTV-HunanTV official TV APP
  30. WeTV - TV version
  31. WeTV - Cdrama, Kdrama&More
  32. WeTV Lite
  33. Lucky Live-Live Video Streaming App
  34. Taobao Live
  35. DingTalk
  36. Identity V
  37. Isoland 2: Ashes of Time
  38. BoxStar (Early Access)
  39. Heroes Evolved
  40. Happy Fish
  41. Jellipop Match-Decorate your dream island！
  42. Munchkin Match: magic home building
  43. Conquista Online II

Is Viki Chinese?

No Viki is not Chinese. It is also known as Rakuten Viki and it is an American video streaming website whose main headquarter is situated in San Mateo, California. Other locations where this company has its offices are Singapore, Tokyo, Japan, and Seoul, South Korea. Below is a brief list of information about this famous streaming website.

  • Type of business - Subsidiary
  • Type of site - OTT media service
  • Available in - English
  • Founded - 2007; 13 years ago
  • Headquarters - San Mateo, California
  • Founder(s) - Razmig Hovaghimian, Changseong Ho, Jiwon Moon
  • Products - Streaming media (Video on demand)
  • Parent - Rakuten
  • URL - www.viki.com
  • Advertising - Supported
  • Registration - Optional
  • Launched - December 2010

