Is Viki Banned In India? Know All About This Popular Streaming Service

Quick links:
The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MEITY) issued an order to block 43 more mobile apps which includes Alibaba Workbench, AliExpress, Alipay Cashier, CamCard and WeDate, under section 69A of the Information Technology Act. This was for engaging in activities that are prejudicial to the sovereignty, integrity, defence, security and public order of India. Is Viki one of these apps? Continue reading to find out Viki is from which country?
Also read | 13 Dating Apps Banned List - More 43 Chinese Apps Banned In India
Viki also has many partners which are a source of original content, and it includes BBC Worldwide. Hulu, Netflix, Yahoo!, MSN, NBC, and A&E, TVB in Hong Kong, SBS in South Korea, Fuji TV in Japan and Amedia in Russia are the platforms with which the company has also signed distribution deals for the original content it provides. As of now, Viki is not banned in India and the list of 43 more mobile apps banned in India are mentioned below.
Also read | 8 Video Apps Out Of 43 Chinese Apps Banned In India Due To Section 69A Of The IT Act
No Viki is not Chinese. It is also known as Rakuten Viki and it is an American video streaming website whose main headquarter is situated in San Mateo, California. Other locations where this company has its offices are Singapore, Tokyo, Japan, and Seoul, South Korea. Below is a brief list of information about this famous streaming website.
Also read | India Blocks 43 Mobile Apps Under Sec 69A Of Information Technology Act, Full List Here
Also read | Facebook Class Action Lawsuit Claim Form And Submission Deadline