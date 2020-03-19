The Debate
Is WebEx Down? Issues Reported By Users And The Current Status

Apps

A number of WebEx have reported issues with audio connectivity and meeting cancellations on their social media. Is WebEx down? Get details on current status.

Written By Danish Ansari | Mumbai | Updated On:
is Webex down

Cisco's video conferencing platform WebEx has seen a massive rise in user activity over the past few weeks with 5.5 billion meeting minutes in just the initial 11 business days of this month. The surge was likely due to the coronavirus pandemic; however, the web conferencing program was recently faced with some technical problems.

Is WebEx down?

A number of WebEx users have been facing issues with audio connectivity, among a few other features, for a couple of hours. This is because the company is experiencing an ongoing outage that has affected a number of features, including live meeting cancellations. A number of users started reporting the issue on social media a few hours back. Here are a few users who have reported the Webex issues.

WebEx status

The issue reportedly began to surface after 9 PM yesterday and persisted until the midnight hours. The company did not provide any details or updates on the WebEx outage; however, the services are back up and the issues seem to be resolved.

Image credits | Cisco

First Published:
COMMENT
