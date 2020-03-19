Is WebEx Down? Issues Reported By Users And The Current Status

Cisco's video conferencing platform WebEx has seen a massive rise in user activity over the past few weeks with 5.5 billion meeting minutes in just the initial 11 business days of this month. The surge was likely due to the coronavirus pandemic; however, the web conferencing program was recently faced with some technical problems.

Is WebEx down?

A number of WebEx users have been facing issues with audio connectivity, among a few other features, for a couple of hours. This is because the company is experiencing an ongoing outage that has affected a number of features, including live meeting cancellations. A number of users started reporting the issue on social media a few hours back. Here are a few users who have reported the Webex issues.

Webex is down while the whole working world is remote. You cant make this stuff up pic.twitter.com/1m37VoIBdi — Domon (@toondaye) March 18, 2020

Cool, webex is down with no sound. So we can all just stare at each other on screen and be even less productive. — Kathleen Carroll (@KaffeineCarroll) March 18, 2020

Both Zoom and WebEx are down at my university. It's still Spring Break. We haven't even started trying to livestream to students yet. Oh boy. pic.twitter.com/mxqWQbVrTk — Jessie (@Jessa_Marie_C) March 18, 2020

WebEx is having audio connection issues so instead I’m just listening to that super horny scene where Yiling Laozu counts down from 3 — Sans Langdertale (@arenchilada) March 18, 2020

#Webex down again. Seriously 😒. It’s second time since yesterday . No audio calls connectivity . Just canceling meetings . Hope it’s up in few hours 😉😉. — Praneeth reddy (@KanukuntlaReddy) March 18, 2020

WebEx status

The issue reportedly began to surface after 9 PM yesterday and persisted until the midnight hours. The company did not provide any details or updates on the WebEx outage; however, the services are back up and the issues seem to be resolved.

Image credits | Cisco