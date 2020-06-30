Is YouCam Perfect A Chinese App? Is The App Now Banned In India? Get Answers Here

YouCam is amongst the most used selfie camera application which has been used widely by many users to click adorable selfies. The application is known for its list of filters and beautifying selfie mode. Many users across India have been using this application for a very long time. However, due to border tensions between India and China, many users in the country have started boycotting Chinese apps, hardware and software. This has led to a boom of searches to find out which apps are China-based software. This is why many users of YouCam Perfect app have been wondering "is YouCam Perfect a Chinese app?". They are also wondering YouCam Perfect is from which country and more. If you are wondering the same, here is all you need to know.

Is YouCam Perfect a Chinese app?

The widely used selfie camera application called the YouCam Perfect app is a Chinese app. It was first launched in the year 2014 by a China-based tech company Cyber Link. The application is developed by a Chinese app development organisation called Perfect Corp. The CEO and founder of YouCam Perfect Chinese app, Alice Chang had launched this application for consumer beauty experience. YouCam Perfect has expanded beyond selfies into e-commerce and retail, with tools for more than 200 beauty brands and retailers, including L’Oréal, Estée Lauder, Cosmopolitan and Target, this means it is also a virtual try-on application for the users.

India bans YouCam Perfect and other 58 Chinese apps

Recently the Indian Home Ministry announced a ban on 59 Chinese apps as these apps reportedly compromised the safety and security of user data and privacy. The move is the result of the rising unrest between India and China after the border clash at the Line of Actual Control (LAC). The list of applications was suggested by the Indian Intelligence Agencies to the government. Many popular apps like YouCam Perfect, TikTok, SHAREit, SheIn, Beauty Plus, We Chat, UC Browser, UC Browser Mini, UC News, Parallel Space, Likee, Xender and more are banned by the Central government from Monday i.e. June 29, 2020.

Check out Chinese apps banned list-

