JioMart WhatsApp Integration: Reliance Seeks To Integrate JioMart In WhatsApp Soon

WhatsApp Messenger, or simply WhatsApp, is an American freeware, cross-platform centralized messaging and Voice over IP service owned by Facebook, Inc. It allows users to send text messages and voice messages, make voice and video calls, and share images, documents, user locations, and other media. Here in this article, you will know about the JioMart online shopping integration with WhatsApp and more.

JioMart WhatsApp Integration

Reliance has been planning to integrate JioMart in WhatsApp very soon and this could happen within a minimum of 6 months time frame. Back in April 2020, Reliance had also partnered with Facebook. The Mark Zuckerberg owned company had then purchased a 9.9 per cent stake in Reliance Industries' Jio platforms for $5.7 billion. The JioMart's integration into WhatsApp is going to allow the 400 million users of WhatsApp to order products without having to leave the app.

This integration is primarily planned in order to keep the users of WhatsApp from leaving the app. Last year, WhatsApp also introduced its payment system in November 2020, which was done in partnership with India's National Payment Commission. Mukesh Ambani is trying to wrest a bigger share of India’s retail market, and this is expected to reach $1.3 trillion by the year 2025.

WhatsApp Privacy Policy 2021

WhatsApp or Facebook will not see the personal messages of users or hear their calls, and neither can Facebook: Neither WhatsApp nor Facebook can read your messages or hear your calls with your friends, family, and co-workers on WhatsApp. Whatever you share, it stays between you. That’s because your personal messages are protected by end-to-end encryption. We will never weaken this security and we clearly label each chat so you know our commitment.

WhatsApp will not keep logs of who everyone is messaging or calling While traditionally mobile carriers and operators store this information, we believe that keeping these records for two billion users would be both a privacy and security risk and we don’t do it.

WhatsApp or Facebook will not be able to see the user's shared location and neither can Facebook When you share your location with someone on WhatsApp, your location is protected by end-to-end encryption, which means no one can see your location except the people you share it with.

WhatsApp won't share the user's contacts with Facebook When you give us permission, we access only the phone numbers from your address book to make messaging fast and reliable, and we don’t share your contacts lists with the other apps Facebook offers.

Groups remain private We use group membership to deliver messages and to protect our service from spam and abuse. We don’t share this data with Facebook for ads purposes. Again, these personal chats are end-to-end encrypted so we can’t see their content.

You can set your messages to disappear For additional privacy, you can choose to set your messages to disappear from chats after you send them.

You can download your data You can download and see what information we have on your account right from within the app.



