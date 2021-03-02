Microsoft Ignite Cloud Skills Challenge 2021 Starts Today: Know Registration Details

Microsoft is back with its Ignite Free Certification program for people around the world. The Microsoft Ignite Free Certification program 2021 brings forward a little challenge for you to check your eligibility for the upcoming certification exam. The eligibility challenge called the Microsoft Ignite Cloud Skills Challenge 2021 starts today, March 2. That is the reason why many are wondering about what is Microsoft Ignite and more about the free certification exam. If you are wondering about the same, then do not worry, here is all you need to know about it.

Also Read | 3 LastPass alternatives: Best Password Managers for you with price, pros and cons

What is Microsoft Ignite free Certification program?

The Microsoft Ignite is a free certification program that helps IT professionals to hon up their skills related to the latest updates of the company’s products and services. If you are willing to participate, you need to be aware that the Microsoft Ignite Cloud Skills Challenge starts today, March 2 at exactly 4:00 PM UTC that is 9:30 PM IST. The eligibility challenge ends on March 30, 2021, at 4:00 PM UTC (16:00). The free certification exam is available for reclamation starting April 7, 2021, and is valid until June 30, 2021. If you do not schedule and take your eligible exam within that timeframe, you will not be able to redeem your offer. Additional details and instructions on how to redeem your free certification exam will be available starting April 7, 2021. Below is everything you need to know about the important terms of the Microsoft Ignite Cloud Skills Challenge and the Free Certification Exam

Also Read | LastPass password manager app has 7 trackers, says Researcher Kuketz; Know details

Important terms of the Microsoft Ignite Cloud Skills Challenge -

The Microsoft Ignite Cloud Skills Challenge – March 2021 starts on March 2, 2021, at 4:00 PM UTC (16:00) and ends on March 30, 2021, at 4:00 PM UTC (16:00).

You are required to provide an email address during registration for the Microsoft Ignite Cloud Skills Challenge – March 2021. You will be contacted via the email address you provide with the free certification details.

This exam offer is available to eligible individuals who complete one challenge in the Microsoft Ignite Cloud Skills Challenge – March 2021.

You can only claim one offer per person, regardless of the number of challenges you complete.

Prior to redeeming your free certification exam, government employees must check with their employers to ensure their participation is permitted, and in accordance with, applicable policies and laws.

This exam offer may be redeemed to take one (1) Microsoft Certification exam, delivered at an authorized Pearson Vue testing centre or through a Pearson Vue online proctoring site.

This exam offer is exam-specific and only redeemable for select Microsoft exams. See eligible exams.

This exam offer redemption window starts April 7, 2021, and expires on June 30, 2021.

This exam offer expiration date cannot be extended under any circumstances.

This exam offer may only be redeemed once.

This exam offer may not be redeemed or exchanged for cash, credit or refund.

This exam offer is nontransferable and is void if you alter, revise or transfer it in any way.

Void in Cuba, Iran, North Korea, Russia, Syria, Region of Crimea, and where prohibited.

Watch Microsoft Ignite 2021 Live Stream Video below:-

Also Read | Custom Profile Picture for Netflix: Learn how to set up a Netflix Profile Picture

Microsoft Ignite 2021 Live Stream Video

Also Read | CoWin 2.0 registration online Explained: Learn how to register, get link & more