Microsoft Ignite Cloud Skills Challenge 2021 Starts Today: Know Registration Details

Microsoft is back with its Ignite Free Certification program for people around the world. The Microsoft Ignite Free Certification program 2021 brings forward a little challenge for you to check your eligibility for the upcoming certification exam. The eligibility challenge called the Microsoft Ignite Cloud Skills Challenge 2021 starts today, March 2. That is the reason why many are wondering about what is Microsoft Ignite and more about the free certification exam. If you are wondering about the same, then do not worry, here is all you need to know about it.
The Microsoft Ignite is a free certification program that helps IT professionals to hon up their skills related to the latest updates of the company’s products and services. If you are willing to participate, you need to be aware that the Microsoft Ignite Cloud Skills Challenge starts today, March 2 at exactly 4:00 PM UTC that is 9:30 PM IST. The eligibility challenge ends on March 30, 2021, at 4:00 PM UTC (16:00). The free certification exam is available for reclamation starting April 7, 2021, and is valid until June 30, 2021. If you do not schedule and take your eligible exam within that timeframe, you will not be able to redeem your offer. Additional details and instructions on how to redeem your free certification exam will be available starting April 7, 2021. Below is everything you need to know about the important terms of the Microsoft Ignite Cloud Skills Challenge and the Free Certification Exam
