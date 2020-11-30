Microsoft Teams News: Is MS Teams No Longer Compatible With Internet Explorer 11?

Microsoft Teams is one of the most powerful online collaboration platforms that allows businesses and organisations to communicate more effectively by offering access to a wide range of essential tools that are required in a modern workplace. Along with its impressive set of video conferencing features, it also serves as a unified communication hub, enabling users to easily communicate virtually and work on various documents in real-time on-the-go. While the service continues to be a preferred choice among many professionals, it is about to undergo a major change.

Microsoft Teams news: MS Teams to no longer support Internet Explorer 11

Microsoft Teams will stop working on Internet Explorer 11. The change will come into effect on November 30, however, the decision to remove MS Teams Internet Explorer compatibility was already announced by Microsoft a few months ago in a blog post. The reason behind the change is to encourage Internet Explorer 11 users to move to switch to the cross-platform web browser, Microsoft Edge. People have been using Microsoft Teams on Internet Explorer for a long time now. So, if you are an Internet Explorer user who wishes to continue using the MS Teams with a web browser, your only option is to move to Microsoft Edge.

And while this may not come as a surprise for many, Microsoft 365 services will also be discontinued on IE 11 by August 2021. Microsoft had revealed in its post that users on IE 11 will either get a degraded experience on their systems or will simply not be able to connect to Microsoft 365 apps and services on the web browser. The post also clarified that for degraded experiences, the new features available on Microsoft 365 will not be available or a few features will stop working when users try to use the app or any service using the IE 11 browser. The company further assured users they will be able to get the most out of Microsoft 365 when they finally make a switch to the new Microsoft Edge.

Image credits: Microsoft Tech Community