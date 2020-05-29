Mitron Vs TikTok: Mitron App With 4.8-star Rating Competes With TikTok

TikTok is back with a rating of 4.4 stars after Google decided to delete fake reviews on Play Store. Due to the trend called "YouTube vs TikTok" and some eyebrow-raising content from the application getting viral, many users started rating the app one-star to bring the app down. This led to the rating of the short video app fall from 4.7 stars to 1.2 stars. During this time, a new Indian app called Mitron mobile emerged with similar features on all app stores. Launched on April 11, 2020, Mitron provides an easy and seamless interface for users to create, edit and share their videos, and at the same time browse through a library of top videos across the globe. Mitron is a creative social platform where people can come and entertain themselves with small videos posted by users across the globe and at the same time create a social space for people to share and create their videos.

TikTok's direct competition Mitron now has 4.8-stars

While TikTok is amongst the leading social media platforms in India, Mitron is taking up the market at a never imagined fast pace. TikTok mobile application faced a huge backlash after a video of a "Social Media Influencer" went viral on the internet where he is seen promoting violence against women by throwing liquid on her face after she refuses to love him back. This has helped Mitron sweep the market with more than 5 million downloads on Google Play Store. While many people are wondering which application is better, the features remain undeniably similar.

Mitron vs TikTok

TikTok was initially released in the market as Musical.ly from where it gained a lot of popularity. After merging with a Chinese company, Bytedance developers in 2017, the name was changed to TikTok. The app has millions of downloads and many people use it to watch entertaining videos for free. While Mitron App was launched in mid-April 2020, it has lesser installations in comparison. Both the applications have incredible filters and video editing options to aid content creations of their users. However, TikTok has several games which people can play easily using the social platform and share it with their followers.

The Mitron App is a mobile space-friendly application with a size of 7.9 MB whereas TikTok comes with a massive size of 98 MP which requires a user to create more space to download it. The Mitron mobile app has 4.8-star ratings on Google Play Store where TikTok has a 4.4-star rating after Google deleted all the fake reviews recently. Apart from this, the TikTok short video app has in-app purchases but Mitron App currently does not have any purchases listed. As per an app ranking portal, TikTok ranks on number one in India on Google Play Store's top 5 listings whereas the new Indian application which was launched a month ago currently ranks 5th.

Source ~ SimilarWeb

