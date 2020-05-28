Mitron App Crosses 50 Lakh Downloads, Rivals TikTok On India's Google Play Store

The app Mitron has taken India by storm. Within a month of release has Mitron app downloads have crossed 50 lakh, rivalling Tik Tok. Tik Tok is a short video creation apps in the world right now. What is being called an Indian version of Tik Tok, Mitron released on April 11 this year and is making a lot of noise on social media. The Mitron app founder is an Indian student named Shivank Agarwal from IIT Roorkee.

The Mitron app is currently at number seven spot out of all the free apps on Google Play charts. The Mitron app also has a 4.7 rating right now. However, it is still sitting below the popular app Tik Tok which is at number two and Aarogya Setu which is at number 1 at the Indian Google Play Store. Aarogya Setu is an Indian app developed by the Ministry of Electronics and Information technology. It is meant for open-source COVID-19 contact tracing and other mapping and assessment services.

What is the Mitron app?

Mitron is a free short video-making app. It is a social media platform as well for users to share their video-making skills. The Mitron app founder has replicated the interface of Tik Tok in many ways. It allows users to create short 15-second videos, where they can choose to create content with humour or show their talents. A quirky touch given to Mitron app is the introduction of a new theme of ‘light humour’. Mitron’s interface looks very similar to that of TikTok. It lets users create, edit, and share their videos, at the same time acting as a social media platform it lets you browse through a library of top videos across the globe.

Why have Mitron App downloads skyrocketed?

There are many reasons at play because of which Mitron app is doing so well. The app has been branded extremely well with the use of the word ‘Mitron’. While Mitron means friends in Hindi, it is also familiar amongst Indians as a word frequently used by Prime Minister The Mitron app is also gaining ground at a time when TikTok has embroiled itself into multiple controversies brewing against it. Hence a lot of people who haven’t downloaded Tik Tok ever seem to be downloading Mitron to support it because it’s an Indian app.

You can download this app by heading to the play store on all the android phones but the app is not available in iOS on the App store yet. Users have reported several bugs and issues in it. But that might just be because the app is still in its early stages.

